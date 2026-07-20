Eikon Therapeutics Announces Seven Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2026 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

Presentations to cover updates across Eikon’s clinical pipeline including:

Updated data from TeLuRide-005, an ongoing Phase 2 trial of EIK1001, a TLR7/8 dual agonist, plus pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Updated cohort data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study of EIK1003, a highly selective non-brain penetrant PARP1 inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in advanced solid tumors

Initial data from a Phase 1/2 study of EIK1003 in combination with the novel hormonal agent abiraterone in metastatic prostate cancer

Initial results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study of EIK1004, a highly selective CNS-penetrant PARP1 inhibitor in advanced solid malignancies

Initial safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics data for EIK1005, a Werner (WRN) helicase inhibitor





MILLBRAE, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) (Eikon), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced the acceptance of seven abstracts covering progress across its lead programs at the 2026 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain.

“We are pleased to have these abstracts accepted for presentation at ESMO this year. The presentations will cover both the progress of our pipeline and the growing body of evidence supporting differentiation of our lead programs,” said Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Eikon. “At Eikon, we are driven by a desire to bring new medicines to patients with the ultimate goal of providing meaningful benefit to people living with cancer.”

ESMO Abstract Titles:

EIK1001

Title: TeLuRide-005: Phase 2 study of EIK1001 (TLR7/8 dual agonist) plus pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC: results from the squamous cohort and updated pooled results.

Title: A Phase 2/3 Study of EIK1001 in Combination with Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy in Participants with Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) [TeLuRide-008]

EIK1003

Title: Phase 1/2 study of a PARP1-selective inhibitor, EIK1003, in combination with abiraterone in patients with metastatic prostate cancer (mPC)

Title: Phase 1/2 study of a PARP1-selective inhibitor, EIK1003, as monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel (PTX) in advanced solid tumors

EIK1004

Title: A first-in-human Phase 1/2 study of EIK1004, a PARP1-selective CNS-penetrant

inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors with HRR mutations

EIK1005

Title: Phase 1/2 Study of the Novel Werner Helicase Inhibitor EIK1005 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, Including MSI-H or dMMR Tumors

Title: Analysis of the Safety, Tolerability, and PK of EIK1005, a Novel WRN Inhibitor

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon’s initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon’s vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit www.eikontx.com.

Forward-Looking/Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of Eikon’s product candidates; the timing for anticipated data readouts; expected milestones and business objectives for 2026 and beyond, including Eikon’s anticipated presentations at the ESMO Congress; and other statements regarding Eikon’s future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Eikon’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 11, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors

Alfred “Freddie” Bowie, Ph.D., CFO

ir@eikontx.com

Media

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com