Patriot Mobile Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Jason Aldean's 2026 "Songs About Us" Tour, Celebrating Americans Who Stand Firm in Their Values

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America's only Christian conservative wireless provider, announced today it is returning as the presenting sponsor of Jason Aldean's 2026 Songs About Us Tour, marking the second consecutive year the company has powered a tour from one of country music’s biggest stars. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicked off July 16th in Bangor, Maine with three consecutive sold-out nights, bringing thousands of fans together across the Northeast before continuing its run across the country.

The partnership reflects more than a shared love of country music. It’s a celebration of faith, family, freedom, and the courage to stand by deeply held convictions.

“We're incredibly proud to once again partner with Jason Aldean as he continues one of the most successful careers in country music,” shared Glenn Story, CEO of Patriot Mobile. “Jason has built an extraordinary career through unforgettable live performances, chart-topping music, and an unwavering commitment to his fans. Night after night, he delivers a world-class show that keeps audiences coming back year after year, a testament to the authenticity and consistency that have defined his career. We're honored to be part of the Songs About Us Tour and celebrate an artist whose dedication, longevity, and connection with his fans reflect the values we strive to uphold every day at Patriot Mobile.”

Throughout the tour, fans will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win an iPhone 17 Pro and six months of Patriot Mobile wireless service. Before Jason Aldean and the featured special guests take the stage, large QR codes displayed on the video screens during Dee Jay Silver's pre-show set will invite fans to enter the giveaway. At select stops, Patriot Mobile will also have an activation booth where concertgoers can enter the giveaway in person, meet the Patriot Mobile team, and learn how switching their wireless service helps support a company committed to faith, family, and freedom.

As more companies avoid taking principled stands, Patriot Mobile continues investing in leaders, artists, and organizations who boldly stand for American values and inspire others to do the same.

The 2026 Songs About Us Tour features special guests Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Dee Jay Silver and will visit 22 cities across North America.

For tour dates and tickets, visit JasonAldean.com.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at PatriotMobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

Contact: media@patriotmobile.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a82e68-ffc8-41cd-8682-0c9f0dba2acc