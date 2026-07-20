BigCommerce Powered by Commerce Scores 24/24 Total Medals in 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket and Enterprise Editions for Fourth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce , today announced BigCommerce has scored 24 out of 24 total medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combines for Digital Commerce Solutions (Enterprise and Midmarket Editions) for the fourth consecutive year.

BigCommerce advanced its rankings to six gold and six silver medals in Enterprise and again achieved more Gold medals in Midmarket than other platforms, further positioning BigCommerce as a preferred choice for midmarket and enterprise B2B organizations looking to improve operational efficiency and grow faster.

"BigCommerce once again made its argument for being a leading platform for both enterprise and mid-market B2B companies," said Andy Hoar, chief executive officer at Paradigm B2B. “The company exhibited another strong performance in the Midmarket Combine, netting 10 gold medals. In 2026, BigCommerce made impressive gains in the Enterprise Edition by earning gold in six categories and silver across the remaining six. Customers consistently highlighted BigCommerce's deep commitment to B2B functionality, its robust partner ecosystem and its ability to handle the complex pricing, purchasing workflows and integrations that enterprise buyers demand."

BigCommerce B2B Edition empowers manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to scale efficiently by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and increasing revenue across every channel. Merchants can easily personalize catalogs, pricing, quotes, and payment options — including purchase orders, credit cards, and net terms — for each buyer, while integrating seamlessly with leading ERPs, PIMs, and CRMs to maintain synchronized data. Building on this foundation, new capabilities rolling out such as an AI-powered PO Automation Agent that eliminates manual entry errors, Cascading Price Lists with fallback logic for managing complex bespoke pricing, and B2B Webhooks for real-time event-driven updates further simplify complex account structures and accelerate quote-to-cash cycles. With an open-source buyer portal, multi-company hierarchy, and full support for headless and multi-storefront architectures, BigCommerce delivers the intuitive self-service experiences that deepen customer loyalty and drive long-term growth.

"B2B buyers don't shop like consumers. They run on intricate purchasing workflows, negotiated pricing, and deep ERP integrations, and most platforms struggle with that complexity.” said Lance Owide, vice president of B2B product management at Commerce.” But at Commerce we built for that complexity. From AI-driven PO automation to cascading price lists to our built in CPQ, we're not adding features, we're eliminating the friction that holds B2B merchants back. The results in this Paradigm report validate what our customers already know: BigCommerce is built to accelerate B2B growth, and streamline operations."

BigCommerce received 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Midmarket Edition), including 10 gold medals, more than any other platform. The gold medals were awarded for Vision & Strategy, Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support, Partner Ecosystem, Site Search, Sales & Channel Enablement,Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Content & Data Management, Transaction Management, and Promotions Management.

The 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Enterprise Edition) included six gold medals for Vision & Strategy, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Site Search, Sales & Channel Enablement, Transaction Management and Promotions Management.

“At Dunlop Golf Europe we operate across multiple countries, currencies, fulfilment locations and customer-specific pricing structures, so flexibility and scalability were critical requirements for our B2B platform,” said Luke Claughton, head of information technology at Dunlop Golf Europe. “BigCommerce’s B2B Edition has given us a platform capable of supporting that complexity at scale, improving operational efficiency and helping accelerate growth across our European business.”

Download the Reports

Download complimentary copies of both Paradigm B2B Combines to get a deep dive on the categories where BigCommerce placed Gold, Silver and Bronze:



Combine Methodology

For the Combine report, Paradigm B2B selects all vendors to evaluate and only allows invited companies to participate. No vendors may pay for admission to or placement within the Combine. All evaluated vendors are given the same opportunity to present their company vision, product capabilities and roadmap, go-to-market strategies and tactics, partner ecosystem, and customer case studies. Paradigm B2B uses a robust scoring methodology to evaluate all vendors on a scale of 1 to 5 across 38 detailed and weighted criteria. Medals are awarded based on composite scores in 12 distinct categories. Special weighting is given to the “voice of the customer” via market feedback that Paradigm B2B gathered directly from dozens of vendor partners and clients.

The breakdown of award criteria includes:

Strategic Pillars Ability to Execute Customer Service & Support Partner Ecosystem Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Vision & Strategy

Product Capabilities Content & Data Management Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure Marketplaces Promotions Management Sales & Channel Enablement Site Search Transaction Management and Integrations





About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit www.commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Paradigm B2B

Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers. Paradigm B2B’s purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today’s complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable.

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