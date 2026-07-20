AssetMark Tax Management Services Surpass $10 Billion in Tax-managed Assets

CONCORD, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced that assets actively tax-managed through its Tax Management Services (TMS) have surpassed $10 billion, underscoring strong advisor demand for scalable tax overlay services that help bring personalized advice into everyday portfolio management.

The milestone builds upon a year of significant growth for TMS. TMS delivered an average annual tax savings rate of 1.42% in 2025, compared with 1.29% in 2024. Advisor adoption has continued to increase as well, with TMS surpassing $10 billion in assets – a 130% year-over-year increase – and more than 20,000 enrolled accounts.

“Reaching $10 billion in assets actively tax-managed through TMS shows that advisors are looking for tax management that is more personalized, more measurable and easier to put to work across client relationships,” said David McNatt, EVP, Chief Wealth Solutions Officer of AssetMark. “With TMS, we are seeing increasing repeat usage. When advisors use it once, they see the impact and continue to use it on more accounts. TMS brings tax-smart decision-making into the daily portfolio workflow, helping advisors deliver value that clients can see while scaling the work behind the scenes.”

Rising Demand for Tax-Aware Personalization

Tax management has become an increasingly important part of personalized advice as investors look to their advisors for help managing the impact of taxes on long-term wealth. Recent research from Cerulli Associates shows that nearly 70% of affluent investors want their provider to help reduce their tax bill, and 80% value the ability to customize accounts.

TMS is designed to help advisors meet this growing demand by integrating tax management directly into AssetMark’s advisor platform and its account opening workflows. The service delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including daily tax-smart portfolio optimization and rebalancing, tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, customizable tax settings, personalized client preferences such as tax rates, capital gains budgets, investment preferences, and restrictions on specific securities, industries, or sectors, as well as enhanced client reporting with monthly tax savings insights.

Making Tax Management More Scalable

As advisors expand their service offerings, they need to do so efficiently. Once set up, TMS automatically reviews portfolios daily to identify tax-saving opportunities as market conditions change, helping advisors move tax management beyond a single year-end event. Advisors can also review proposed tax benefits before enrollment, monitor ongoing value through monthly reporting and use tax-aware withdrawal tools when clients need liquidity.

“The demand signal is clear: advisors need tax overlay technology that fits into how they already manage accounts, reduces manual work and makes after-tax value easier to explain,” said David Studer, SVP Wealth Solutions at AssetMark. “By combining personalization, automation and reporting in one workflow, TMS helps advisors make tax management a more consistent part of the client experience.”

Recent enhancements have expanded where and how advisors can use TMS. In 2025, AssetMark expanded TMS eligibility to include Direct Indexing and Savos Personal Portfolios and integrated TMS into the investment change workflow, giving advisors a unified process for investment changes and tax management plan customization.

The company continues to invest in TMS as demand grows among RIAs seeking institutional-caliber personalization and tax overlay capabilities. AssetMark plans to expand the reach of TMS by rolling it out on the Adhesion platform this summer.

For more information about AssetMark Tax Management Services, visit https://www.assetmark.com/services/tax-management-services.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

Jen Deitsch

PR and Investment Communications Lead

jen.deitsch@assetmark.com