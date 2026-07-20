FINTECH.TV Completes Acquisition of TAP, Creating a Global Financial Media, Advisory, Investing & Capital Markets Infrastructure Platform

NEW YORK & ABU DHABI, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINTECH.TV, a global financial media network broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Canadian University Dubai, today announced the completion of its acquisition of TAP, Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $50 million based on the agreed transaction terms.

The acquisition brings together FINTECH.TV's global financial media platform with TAP's financial technology infrastructure to create an integrated platform spanning financial media, market intelligence, investment advisory, brokerage connectivity, payments, digital asset infrastructure, registry technologies and tokenization.

The combined company intends to build a next-generation financial ecosystem where users can seamlessly move from discovering market information to researching investments, receiving advisory services, investing, making payments and managing digital ownership records through a unified platform.

FINTECH.TV currently broadcasts from studios at the New York Stock Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Canadian University Dubai, with distribution across an international media network that includes more than 2,500 hotels, 2,400 U.S. airport gates, 750 business lounges and strategic content relationships, based on current distribution partner data.

The transaction significantly expands the companies' existing relationship. The FINTECH.TV Terminal, already powered by TAP technology, delivers 24/7 and on-demand financial programming, AI-powered market intelligence, searchable financial content and more than 70 customizable widgets covering equities, ETFs, mutual funds, commodities, digital assets and global markets and will be expanded to accommodate additional global studios and languages in the future.

Through its global media platform, FINTECH.TV provides live coverage and education on financial markets, multi-asset investing, the evolution of tokenized capital markets, digital assets, fundraising, cap table management, and the journey of companies from private to public markets. Combined with TAP's financial technology platform, the company will now be positioned to educate, serve, and execute across the full capital markets lifecycle with AI-powered market intelligence, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and Robo-RIA services, brokerage connectivity, multi-asset investment strategies, payments infrastructure, digital wallets, asset registry and tokenization technologies, smart contracts, and enterprise financial technology solutions for issuers, investors, financial institutions, and enterprises.

The combined company believes the convergence of financial media with financial infrastructure represents a significant evolution in capital markets by enabling investors, advisors, institutions and enterprises to move from information to execution within a single connected ecosystem.

The acquisition adds TAP’s growing portfolio of financial technology products, including TAP Terminal and TAP AI Agent for financial media, search and market intelligence; TAP Advisors, TAP Invest and TAP Strategies for advisory services and multi-asset investing; TAP Chat, TAP Pay and TAP Wallet for customer engagement, payments, digital wallets and capital movement; TAP Tickets for digital access and event infrastructure; and TAP Registry, TAP Smart Contracts and the TAP Token Engine for digital ownership, programmable transactions, registry systems and tokenization.

The transaction also includes TAP’s underlying payments and digital asset infrastructure, along with its broader intellectual property portfolio. This includes its “System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain” patent, which supports blockchain-enabled financial transfers, digital asset ownership and transaction infrastructure.

Together, TAP’s products, technology and intellectual property provide an integrated foundation connecting financial media and market intelligence with advisory services, investing, payments, digital ownership and tokenization. The combined platform is designed to support tokenized assets, digital securities, programmable payments, ownership registries and next-generation capital markets infrastructure.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in FINTECH.TV’s evolution from a global financial media company into an integrated financial technology and capital markets platform,” said Vince Molinari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FINTECH.TV. “By combining world-class financial programming with TAP’s technology infrastructure, we believe we are creating a new global ecosystem that connects media, intelligence, investing and transactions within a single experience.”

“Financial media is evolving from simply reporting on markets to becoming the platform where companies, investors and innovators connect. By combining FINTECH.TV's global media reach with TAP's financial technology infrastructure, we're creating a destination that not only informs audiences but also helps companies raise capital, manage shareholders, educate investors, and participate in the next generation of digital and tokenized capital markets. This combination significantly expands what we can deliver to our viewers, partners and clients around the world,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Global Head of Content and Operations, FINTECH.TV.

Brian Foote, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of TAP, said: "From the beginning, TAP was built around a simple vision: remove friction between financial information and financial action. Joining FINTECH.TV allows us to accelerate that vision on a global scale by combining trusted financial media from the world’s leading stock exchanges with advisory services, investing, payments, tokenization infrastructure and our growing portfolio of financial technologies. Together, we believe we are building one of the most comprehensive global financial media and market infrastructure platforms in the industry."

Alfonso Arana, Co-Founder of TAP, added: "Our focus has always been building technology that can modernize financial services while remaining scalable and interoperable across traditional and digital markets. By integrating TAP's technology stack, including advisory infrastructure, brokerage connectivity, registry technologies, smart contracts and tokenization, with FINTECH.TV's global distribution platform, we have an opportunity to build a next-generation financial ecosystem for institutions, advisors and investors worldwide."

As integration efforts continue, the combined company expects to accelerate development of new products across financial media, advisory services, brokerage technology, digital asset infrastructure, payments, registry services and tokenized financial markets while pursuing additional global exchange broadcast studio relationships and international expansion.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global financial media and market intelligence company delivering real-time coverage of financial markets, capital formation, financial technology, digital assets and global economic trends.

With live studios at the New York Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FINTECH.TV provides live programming, executive interviews, market insights and digital distribution from major global financial centers. The company connects investors, institutions, public companies and industry leaders with the information, perspectives and visibility shaping the future of finance.

For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a financial technology company focused on connecting market intelligence, media, advisory services, brokerage connectivity, payments technology, registry systems, and tokenization infrastructure into a unified financial technology ecosystem.

The company’s platform includes the TAP Media Terminal, TAP AI Agent, TAP Advisors, TAP Invest, TAP Strategies, TAP Pay, and TAP Registry. Together, these products are designed to help connect financial information, investment access, capital movement, and digital ownership across traditional markets and emerging digital asset infrastructure.

TAP’s broader mission is to build technology that helps users move from information to insight, from insight to action, and from action to verifiable ownership within a more connected financial ecosystem.

Media Contact

TAP, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@tapinvest.com

www.tapinvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected business plans, future platform development, product integrations, market opportunities, international expansion, potential exchange and studio relationships, product availability, regulatory considerations, and the strategic direction of the combined company.

Legal Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, accounting, financial, or other professional advice. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any security, digital asset, investment product, or financial instrument.

Brokerage services, where available, are provided through third-party regulated providers. Investment advisory services are provided through ZeroDay Capital Enterprises LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Cryptocurrency and digital asset services, where applicable, are provided through licensed third-party providers and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital assets and tokenized assets may involve additional risks, including market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, liquidity risk, technology risk, and potential loss of value.