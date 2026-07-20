FOREWARN Expands into Home Healthcare, Bringing Real-Time Safety Intelligence to Caregivers Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and a leading provider of data-driven safety solutions, today announced its expansion into the home healthcare industry. The new offering, FOREWARN for Home Healthcare, addresses a significant occupational risk by equipping home healthcare providers and agencies with pre-visit household insights, helping caregivers enter unfamiliar residences with greater awareness and giving organizations a documented, proactive approach to workforce safety.

Home healthcare professionals routinely deliver care in environments that are unknown, unpredictable, and uncontrolled. Workplace violence, harassment, and unfamiliar household conditions are well-documented occupational hazards in the industry, and many incidents go unreported, leaving agencies with limited insight into the true scope of risk their workforce faces daily.

FOREWARN was purpose-built to close this knowledge gap, giving organizations real-time safety intelligence to help assess risk before a caregiver arrives at a patient's door. Professionals and organizations can instantly verify identity while also gaining insight into potential criminal history and sex offender status of possible household occupants.

FOREWARN makes it easy for both individuals and organizations to access the information they need to improve provider safety in the field. For individuals, FOREWARN gives caregivers, schedulers, and supervisors on-demand, pre-visit insights wherever they are via the mobile app and is also accessible via web interface. For organizations seeking a more integrated solution, a flexible API connects FOREWARN's data directly into an agency's existing scheduling, electronic health record (EHR), or workforce management system.

For agencies, the benefits extend well beyond a single visit. FOREWARN helps build caregiver confidence and strengthen retention, equips staff with pre-visit situational awareness, and supports workplace violence prevention efforts.

“Home healthcare workers deliver critical care in environments that are at times unpredictable or unsafe, often alone and without the visibility and safeguards that their colleagues in hospitals or other facilities take for granted,” said James Reilly, red violet President. “Supporting caregiver safety isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s essential to protecting an organization’s people, reputation, and mission. Whether an agency needs a solution built for individual caregivers or one embedded across its workforce systems, our goal is to make sure no caregiver walks into a home unprepared.”

This marks FOREWARN's most significant expansion beyond real estate, an industry where its solutions have grown to serve a community of more than 417,000 users and 640 REALTOR® associations nationwide. That growth was built on a simple premise: professionals who meet people they don't know well, in settings they don't control, deserve better visibility into potential risks before they walk through the door. The same challenge exists in the home healthcare industry, where FOREWARN’s solutions are now readily available to the estimated over 4 million home health aides and more than 12,000 Medicare-certified home health agencies that exist in the United States. Learn more about FOREWARN for home healthcare.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™. For more information, please visit www.forewarn.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN for Home Healthcare will address a significant occupational risk in the home healthcare industry by equipping home healthcare providers and agencies with pre-visit insights, helping caregivers enter unfamiliar residences with greater awareness and giving organizations a documented, proactive approach to workforce safety; whether FOREWARN for Home Healthcare will help build caregiver confidence and strengthen retention and whether FOREWARN for Home Healthcare will ensure that no caregiver walks into a home unprepared. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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