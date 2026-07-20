MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Delivers Solid Second Quarter 2026 Performance

Disciplined Expense Management and Healthy NIM Drive Sequential Income Growth

 | Source: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026, a 14% increase from the previous quarter, resulting in earnings per common share of $0.58. The net interest margin expansion continued, rising to 3.53% for the quarter.

The Company repurchased 207,000 shares of common stock during the quarter, all of which were accretive to tangible book value. The combination of accretive share repurchases and quarterly earnings increased tangible book value to $26.30 per common share. The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

“We are pleased to report that the Company’s performance continues to be directionally consistent. The month of June produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.03% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 11.09%, which is progressing toward expectations,” said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

“The lenders booked $78 million in new loans and the business bankers kept pace with deposit growth, resulting in a 100% loan-to-deposit ratio,” said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. “Our year-over-year growth of $97 million in owner-occupied commercial real estate reflects our focus on operating businesses that bring strong relationships. We’re also excited about the opportunities surfacing for our commercial and government contracting team.”

Nonperforming assets to total assets settled at 2.77% while loans 30-89 days past due and accruing dropped to 0.79% for the quarter. Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer of MainStreet Bank, expanded, “Our asset quality metrics remain manageable with zero net charge-offs during the quarter. We are steadfast in the speedy resolution of our nonperforming assets.”

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Middleburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has “put our bank” in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
 
 June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 December
31, 2025*
 September
30, 2025
 June 30,
2025
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks$30,125  $33,044  $25,179  $23,940  $20,888 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 751   783   1,276   1,315   864 
Federal funds sold 78,405   134,288   136,301   102,039   111,532 
Total cash and cash equivalents 109,281   168,115   162,756   127,294   133,284 
Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value 57,114   57,021   57,954   58,338   56,138 
Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods 13,785   13,790   13,798   14,293   14,846 
Restricted securities, at amortized cost 6,998   6,998   7,005   7,005   7,005 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,306, $19,049, $19,308, $18,831, and $19,057, respectively 1,928,372   1,850,961   1,841,833   1,788,243   1,767,432 
Premises and equipment, net 13,192   13,430   13,608   13,212   13,344 
Other real estate owned, net 900   1,094   1,697       
Property held for sale, at fair value 2,760   2,745   2,728   3,225   3,225 
Accrued interest and other receivables 14,575   13,453   14,518   13,622   15,023 
Bank owned life insurance 41,396   41,071   40,752   40,433   40,117 
Other assets 54,712   54,615   56,020   59,124   64,367 
Total Assets$2,243,085  $2,223,293  $2,212,669  $2,124,789  $2,114,781 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                   
Liabilities:                   
Non-interest bearing deposits$363,883  $359,113  $378,694  $324,717  $330,045 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 114,087   120,700   119,407   123,231   124,090 
Savings and NOW deposits 144,783   138,667   121,905   125,214   116,069 
Money market deposits 542,687   545,804   499,334   458,946   463,904 
Time deposits 768,865   750,441   779,844   778,727   764,439 
Total deposits 1,934,305   1,914,725   1,899,184   1,810,835   1,798,547 
Subordinated debt, net 70,100   70,035   69,936   69,837   71,238 
Other liabilities 24,244   23,549   24,958   25,754   31,526 
Total Liabilities 2,028,649   2,008,309   1,994,078   1,906,426   1,901,311 
Stockholders’ Equity:                   
Preferred stock 27,263   27,263   27,263   27,263   27,263 
Common stock 27,431   28,247   29,008   29,833   29,825 
Capital surplus 57,484   61,045   66,531   68,895   68,261 
Retained earnings 107,777   104,360   101,557   98,793   95,585 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,519)  (5,931)  (5,768)  (6,421)  (7,464)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 214,436   214,984   218,591   218,363   213,470 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$2,243,085  $2,223,293  $2,212,669  $2,124,789  $2,114,781 

*Derived from audited financial statements


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Year-to-Date
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 December
31, 2025
 September
30, 2025
 June 30,
2025
INTEREST INCOME:                           
Interest and fees on loans$60,256  $63,554  $30,738  $29,518  $29,969  $30,688  $32,443 
Interest on investment securities                           
Taxable securities 841   851   423   418   421   435   431 
Tax-exempt securities 576   530   289   287   276   270   267 
Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 20   32   10   10   10   11   10 
Interest on federal funds sold 1,615   2,282   630   985   1,198   1,060   1,135 
Total interest income 63,308   67,249   32,090   31,218   31,874   32,464   34,286 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                           
Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits 1,752   2,052   862   890   1,064   1,071   1,004 
Interest on savings and NOW deposits 810   612   421   389   390   467   391 
Interest on money market deposits 8,478   9,983   4,487   3,991   4,246   4,623   4,707 
Interest on time deposits 14,808   17,626   7,158   7,650   8,244   8,369   8,595 
Interest on federal funds purchased 109   65   84   25      28    
Interest on subordinated debt 1,625   1,611   846   779   788   804   799 
Total interest expense 27,582   31,949   13,858   13,724   14,732   15,362   15,496 
Net interest income 35,726   35,300   18,232   17,494   17,142   17,102   18,790 
Provision for credit losses 454   (543)  585   (131)  328   144   (543)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 35,272   35,843   17,647   17,625   16,814   16,958   19,333 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                           
Deposit account service charges 1,125   1,068   552   573   559   557   538 
Bank owned life insurance income 644   610   325   319   319   316   308 
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt    128            145   68 
Gain on equity securities    103               103 
Loss on sale of other real estate owned (685)        (685)         
Other non-interest income 217   96   17   200   22   104   49 
Total non-interest income 1,301   2,005   894   407   900   1,122   1,066 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:                           
Salaries and employee benefits 15,056   16,664   7,505   7,551   7,557   7,366   8,279 
Furniture and equipment expenses 1,526   2,157   768   758   884   799   1,141 
Advertising and marketing 675   1,011   379   296   469   571   530 
Occupancy expenses 617   714   252   365   293   400   318 
Outside services 905   2,463   445   460   688   625   1,290 
Administrative expenses 448   499   207   241   238   259   270 
Other real estate owned expenses 244      24   220          
Other operating expenses 5,719   5,551   2,936   2,783   2,696   2,647   2,917 
Total non-interest expenses 25,190   29,059   12,516   12,674   12,825   12,667   14,745 
Income before income tax expense 11,383   8,789   6,025   5,358   4,889   5,413   5,654 
Income tax expense 2,615   1,746   1,357   1,258   836   896   1,064 
Net income 8,768   7,043   4,668   4,100   4,053   4,517   4,590 
Preferred stock dividends 1,078   1,078   539   539   539   539   539 
Net income available to common shareholders$7,690  $5,965  $4,129  $3,561  $3,514  $3,978  $4,051 
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted$1.05  $0.78  $0.58  $0.48  $0.46  $0.52  $0.53 
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 7,329,939   7,670,623   7,177,264   7,484,310   7,564,723   7,704,639   7,704,677 


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
 
 June 30, 2026
 March 31, 2026
 June 30, 2025
 Percentage Change
 $ Amount
 % of
Total
 $ Amount
 % of
Total
 $ Amount
 % of
Total
 Last 3
Mos
 Last 12
Mos
LOANS:                               
Construction and land development loans$312,885   16.0% $299,043   16.0% $328,351   18.2%  4.6%  -4.7%
Residential real estate loans 465,373   23.8%  448,290   23.9%  452,458   25.3%  3.8%  2.9%
Commercial real estate loans 1,071,008   54.9%  1,024,695   54.7%  911,390   50.9%  4.5%  17.5%
Commercial and industrial loans 101,433   5.2%  100,782   5.3%  97,699   5.5%  0.6%  3.8%
Consumer loans 1,278   0.1%  1,232   0.1%  1,075   0.1%  3.7%  18.9%
Total Gross Loans$1,951,977   100.0% $1,874,042   100.0% $1,790,973   100.0%  4.2%  9.0%
Less: Allowance for credit losses (19,306)      (19,049)      (19,057)            
Net deferred loan fees (4,299)      (4,032)      (4,484)            
Net Loans$1,928,372      $1,850,961      $1,767,432             
DEPOSITS:                               
Non-interest bearing deposits$363,883   18.8% $359,113   18.8% $330,045   18.4%  1.3%  10.3%
Interest-bearing deposits:                               
Demand deposits 114,087   5.9%  120,700   6.3%  124,090   6.9%  -5.5%  -8.1%
Savings and NOW deposits 144,783   7.5%  138,667   7.2%  116,069   6.5%  4.4%  24.7%
Money market deposits 542,687   28.1%  545,804   28.5%  463,904   25.8%  -0.6%  17.0%
Time deposit $250,000 or more 512,878   26.5%  478,971   25.0%  490,692   27.2%  7.1%  4.5%
Time deposit less than $250,000 255,987   13.2%  271,470   14.2%  273,747   15.2%  -5.7%  -6.5%
Total Deposits$1,934,305   100.0% $1,914,725   100.0% $1,798,547   100.0%  1.0%  7.5%
BORROWINGS:                               
Subordinated debt, net$70,100   100.0% $70,035   100.0% $71,238   100.0%  0.1%  -1.6%
Total Borrowings$70,100   100.0% $70,035   100.0% $71,238   100.0%  0.1%  -1.6%
Total Deposits and Borrowings$2,004,405      $1,984,760      $1,869,785       1.0%  7.2%
                                
Core customer funding sources (1)$1,391,834   69.4% $1,399,602   70.5% $1,329,804   71.1%  -0.6%  4.7%
Brokered and listing service sources (2) 542,471   27.1%  515,123   26.0%  468,743   25.1%  5.3%  15.7%
Subordinated debt, net (3) 70,100   3.5%  70,035   3.5%  71,238   3.8%  0.1%  -1.6%
Total Funding Sources$2,004,405   100.0% $1,984,760   100.0% $1,869,785   100.0%  1.0%  7.2%


(1)Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
(2)Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. 
(3)Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.


UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
 
 For the three months ended June 30, 2026
 For the three months ended June 30, 2025
 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense(3)(4)
 Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)
 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense(3)(4)
 Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)
ASSETS:                       
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans(1)(2)$1,919,481  $30,738   6.42% $1,819,307  $32,443   7.15%
Securities:                       
Taxable 49,222   423   3.45%  52,911   431   3.27%
Tax-exempt 36,123   366   4.06%  35,434   338   3.83%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 1,154   10   3.48%  756   10   5.31%
Federal funds sold 74,355   630   3.40%  107,583   1,135   4.23%
Total interest-earning assets$2,080,335  $32,167   6.20% $2,015,991  $34,357   6.84%
Other assets 126,881           116,675         
Total assets$2,207,216          $2,132,666         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Interest-bearing demand deposits$114,088  $862   3.03% $112,579  $1,004   3.58%
Savings and NOW deposits 141,176   421   1.20%  119,163   391   1.32%
Money market deposits 538,719   4,487   3.34%  479,267   4,707   3.94%
Time deposits 741,846   7,158   3.87%  784,824   8,595   4.39%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,535,829  $12,928   3.38% $1,495,833  $14,697   3.94%
Federal funds purchased 8,573   84   3.93%  1      0.00%
Subordinated debt, net 70,084   846   4.84%  71,199   799   4.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,614,486  $13,858   3.44% $1,567,033  $15,496   3.97%
Demand deposits and other liabilities 378,871           354,552         
Total liabilities$1,993,357          $1,921,585         
Stockholders’ Equity 213,859           211,081         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$2,207,216          $2,132,666         
Interest Rate Spread         2.76%          2.87%
Net Interest Income    $18,309          $18,861     
Net Interest Margin         3.53%          3.75%


(1)Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures


UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
 
 For the six months ended June 30, 2026
 For the six months ended June 30, 2025
 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense(3)(4)
 Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)(3)(4)
 Average
Balance
 Interest
Income/
Expense(3)(4)
 Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)(3)(4)
ASSETS:                       
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans(1)(2)$1,891,701  $60,256   6.42% $1,834,314  $63,554   6.99%
Securities:                       
Taxable 49,481   841   3.43%  53,050   851   3.23%
Tax-exempt 36,143   729   4.07%  35,317   671   3.83%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 1,129   20   3.57%  1,393   32   4.63%
Federal funds sold 87,649   1,615   3.72%  108,612   2,282   4.24%
Total interest-earning assets$2,066,103  $63,461   6.19% $2,032,686  $67,390   6.69%
Other assets 127,494           111,326         
Total assets$2,193,597          $2,144,012         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Interest-bearing demand deposits$116,842  $1,752   3.02% $111,999  $2,052   3.69%
Savings and NOW deposits 138,072   810   1.18%  93,649   612   1.32%
Money market deposit 515,424   8,478   3.32%  508,319   9,983   3.96%
Time deposits 757,582   14,808   3.94%  791,399   17,626   4.49%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,527,920  $25,848   3.41% $1,505,366  $30,273   4.06%
Federal funds purchased 5,582   109   3.94%  2,790   65   4.70%
Subordinated debt, net 70,040   1,625   4.68%  72,116   1,611   4.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,603,542  $27,582   3.47% $1,580,272  $31,949   4.08%
Demand deposits and other liabilities 374,230           354,133         
Total liabilities$1,977,772          $1,934,405         
Stockholders’ Equity 215,825           209,607         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$2,193,597          $2,144,012         
Interest Rate Spread         2.72%          2.61%
Net Interest Income    $35,879          $35,441     
Net Interest Margin         3.50%          3.52%


(1)Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures



UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
 
 At or For the Three
Months Ended
 At or For the Six Months
Ended
 June 30,
2026
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2026
 June 30,
2025
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding               
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)$0.58  $0.53  $1.05  $0.78 
Book value per common share$26.30  $24.17  $26.30  $24.17 
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted) 7,177,264   7,704,677   7,329,939   7,670,623 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,117,438   7,704,037   7,117,438   7,704,037 
Performance Ratios               
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85%  0.86%  0.81%  0.66%
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.75%  8.72%  8.19%  6.78%
Return on average common equity (annualized) 8.88%  8.84%  8.22%  6.60%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)(2) (annualized) 6.20%  6.84%  6.19%  6.69%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized) 3.44%  3.97%  3.47%  4.08%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized) 2.76%  2.87%  2.72%  2.61%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized) 3.53%  3.75%  3.50%  3.52%
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.16%  0.20%  0.12%  0.19%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.27%  2.77%  2.32%  2.73%
Efficiency ratio(3) 65.44%  74.26%  68.03%  77.90%
Allowance for Credit Losses               
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)               
Beginning balance, ACL - loans$19,049  $19,460  $19,308  $19,450 
Add: recoveries 14   747   36   757 
Less: charge-offs    (622)  (281)  (622)
Add: provision for credit losses - loans 243   (528)  243   (528)
Ending balance, ACL - loans$19,306  $19,057  $19,306  $19,057 
                
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)$204  $287  $335  $287 
Provision for unfunded commitments, net 342   (15)  211   (15)
Ending balance, RUC$546  $272  $546  $272 
Total allowance for credit losses$19,852  $19,329  $19,852  $19,329 
                
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans 0.99%  1.06%  0.99%  1.06%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 31.50%  2.01X  31.50% 2.01X 
Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized) 0.00%  (0.03)%  0.03%  (0.01)%
Concentration Ratios               
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 379.34%  365.89%  379.34%  365.89%
Construction loans to total capital (5) 103.48%  108.84%  103.48%  108.84%
Past due and Non-performing Assets               
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans 0.79%  2.11%  0.79%  2.11%
Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans 3.14%  0.40%  3.14%  0.40%
Other real estate owned, net$900  $  $900  $ 
Non-performing loans$61,289  $7,169  $61,289  $7,169 
Non-performing assets to total assets 2.77%  0.34%  2.77%  0.34%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)               
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.14%  16.44%  15.14%  16.44%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.14%  15.39%  14.14%  15.39%
Leverage ratio 12.78%  13.21%  12.78%  13.21%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.14%  15.39%  14.14%  15.39%
Other information               
Common shares closing stock price$24.69  $18.90  $24.69  $18.90 
Total equity / total assets 9.56%  10.09%  9.56%  10.09%
Average equity / average assets 9.69%  9.90%  9.84%  9.78%
Number of full time equivalent employees 166   174   166   174 
Number of full service branch offices 7   6   7   6 


(1)Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 are preliminary
(2)Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital


Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
 
 For the three months ended
June 30,
 For the six months ended
June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net interest margin (FTE)               
Net interest income (GAAP)$18,232  $18,790  $35,726  $35,300 
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities 77   71   153   141 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 18,309   18,861   35,879   35,441 
                
Average interest-earning assets 2,080,335   2,015,991   2,066,103   2,032,686 
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.52%  3.74%  3.49%  3.50%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.53%  3.75%  3.50%  3.52%


 For the three months ended
June 30,
 For the six months ended
June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Yield on earning assets (FTE)               
Total interest income (GAAP)$32,090  $34,286  $63,308  $67,249 
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities 77   71   153   141 
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 32,167   34,357   63,461   67,390 
                
Average interest-earning assets 2,080,335   2,015,991   2,066,103   2,032,686 
Yield on earning assets (GAAP) 6.19%  6.82%  6.18%  6.67%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP) 6.20%  6.84%  6.19%  6.69%


 For the three months ended
June 30,
 For the six months ended
June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net interest spread (FTE)               
Yield on earning assets (GAAP) 6.19%  6.82%  6.18%  6.67%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP) 6.20%  6.84%  6.19%  6.69%
                
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP) 3.44%  3.97%  3.47%  4.08%
                
Net interest spread (GAAP) 2.75%  2.85%  2.71%  2.59%
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP) 2.76%  2.87%  2.72%  2.61%
 

            











        

            

            
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