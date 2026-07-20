MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Delivers Solid Second Quarter 2026 Performance

FAIRFAX, Va., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026, a 14% increase from the previous quarter, resulting in earnings per common share of $0.58. The net interest margin expansion continued, rising to 3.53% for the quarter.

The Company repurchased 207,000 shares of common stock during the quarter, all of which were accretive to tangible book value. The combination of accretive share repurchases and quarterly earnings increased tangible book value to $26.30 per common share. The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

“We are pleased to report that the Company’s performance continues to be directionally consistent. The month of June produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.03% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 11.09%, which is progressing toward expectations,” said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

“The lenders booked $78 million in new loans and the business bankers kept pace with deposit growth, resulting in a 100% loan-to-deposit ratio,” said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. “Our year-over-year growth of $97 million in owner-occupied commercial real estate reflects our focus on operating businesses that bring strong relationships. We’re also excited about the opportunities surfacing for our commercial and government contracting team.”

Nonperforming assets to total assets settled at 2.77% while loans 30-89 days past due and accruing dropped to 0.79% for the quarter. Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer of MainStreet Bank, expanded, “Our asset quality metrics remain manageable with zero net charge-offs during the quarter. We are steadfast in the speedy resolution of our nonperforming assets.”

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Middleburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has “put our bank” in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025*

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,125 $ 33,044 $ 25,179 $ 23,940 $ 20,888 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 751 783 1,276 1,315 864 Federal funds sold 78,405 134,288 136,301 102,039 111,532 Total cash and cash equivalents 109,281 168,115 162,756 127,294 133,284 Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value 57,114 57,021 57,954 58,338 56,138 Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods 13,785 13,790 13,798 14,293 14,846 Restricted securities, at amortized cost 6,998 6,998 7,005 7,005 7,005 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,306, $19,049, $19,308, $18,831, and $19,057, respectively 1,928,372 1,850,961 1,841,833 1,788,243 1,767,432 Premises and equipment, net 13,192 13,430 13,608 13,212 13,344 Other real estate owned, net 900 1,094 1,697 — — Property held for sale, at fair value 2,760 2,745 2,728 3,225 3,225 Accrued interest and other receivables 14,575 13,453 14,518 13,622 15,023 Bank owned life insurance 41,396 41,071 40,752 40,433 40,117 Other assets 54,712 54,615 56,020 59,124 64,367 Total Assets $ 2,243,085 $ 2,223,293 $ 2,212,669 $ 2,124,789 $ 2,114,781 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 363,883 $ 359,113 $ 378,694 $ 324,717 $ 330,045 Interest-bearing demand deposits 114,087 120,700 119,407 123,231 124,090 Savings and NOW deposits 144,783 138,667 121,905 125,214 116,069 Money market deposits 542,687 545,804 499,334 458,946 463,904 Time deposits 768,865 750,441 779,844 778,727 764,439 Total deposits 1,934,305 1,914,725 1,899,184 1,810,835 1,798,547 Subordinated debt, net 70,100 70,035 69,936 69,837 71,238 Other liabilities 24,244 23,549 24,958 25,754 31,526 Total Liabilities 2,028,649 2,008,309 1,994,078 1,906,426 1,901,311 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 27,263 27,263 27,263 27,263 27,263 Common stock 27,431 28,247 29,008 29,833 29,825 Capital surplus 57,484 61,045 66,531 68,895 68,261 Retained earnings 107,777 104,360 101,557 98,793 95,585 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,519 ) (5,931 ) (5,768 ) (6,421 ) (7,464 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 214,436 214,984 218,591 218,363 213,470 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,243,085 $ 2,223,293 $ 2,212,669 $ 2,124,789 $ 2,114,781

*Derived from audited financial statements







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 60,256 $ 63,554 $ 30,738 $ 29,518 $ 29,969 $ 30,688 $ 32,443 Interest on investment securities Taxable securities 841 851 423 418 421 435 431 Tax-exempt securities 576 530 289 287 276 270 267 Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 20 32 10 10 10 11 10 Interest on federal funds sold 1,615 2,282 630 985 1,198 1,060 1,135 Total interest income 63,308 67,249 32,090 31,218 31,874 32,464 34,286 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits 1,752 2,052 862 890 1,064 1,071 1,004 Interest on savings and NOW deposits 810 612 421 389 390 467 391 Interest on money market deposits 8,478 9,983 4,487 3,991 4,246 4,623 4,707 Interest on time deposits 14,808 17,626 7,158 7,650 8,244 8,369 8,595 Interest on federal funds purchased 109 65 84 25 — 28 — Interest on subordinated debt 1,625 1,611 846 779 788 804 799 Total interest expense 27,582 31,949 13,858 13,724 14,732 15,362 15,496 Net interest income 35,726 35,300 18,232 17,494 17,142 17,102 18,790 Provision for credit losses 454 (543 ) 585 (131 ) 328 144 (543 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 35,272 35,843 17,647 17,625 16,814 16,958 19,333 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit account service charges 1,125 1,068 552 573 559 557 538 Bank owned life insurance income 644 610 325 319 319 316 308 Gain on retirement of subordinated debt — 128 — — — 145 68 Gain on equity securities — 103 — — — — 103 Loss on sale of other real estate owned (685 ) — — (685 ) — — — Other non-interest income 217 96 17 200 22 104 49 Total non-interest income 1,301 2,005 894 407 900 1,122 1,066 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 15,056 16,664 7,505 7,551 7,557 7,366 8,279 Furniture and equipment expenses 1,526 2,157 768 758 884 799 1,141 Advertising and marketing 675 1,011 379 296 469 571 530 Occupancy expenses 617 714 252 365 293 400 318 Outside services 905 2,463 445 460 688 625 1,290 Administrative expenses 448 499 207 241 238 259 270 Other real estate owned expenses 244 — 24 220 — — — Other operating expenses 5,719 5,551 2,936 2,783 2,696 2,647 2,917 Total non-interest expenses 25,190 29,059 12,516 12,674 12,825 12,667 14,745 Income before income tax expense 11,383 8,789 6,025 5,358 4,889 5,413 5,654 Income tax expense 2,615 1,746 1,357 1,258 836 896 1,064 Net income 8,768 7,043 4,668 4,100 4,053 4,517 4,590 Preferred stock dividends 1,078 1,078 539 539 539 539 539 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,690 $ 5,965 $ 4,129 $ 3,561 $ 3,514 $ 3,978 $ 4,051 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.78 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.52 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 7,329,939 7,670,623 7,177,264 7,484,310 7,564,723 7,704,639 7,704,677





UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Percentage Change

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last 3

Mos

Last 12

Mos

LOANS: Construction and land development loans $ 312,885 16.0 % $ 299,043 16.0 % $ 328,351 18.2 % 4.6 % -4.7 % Residential real estate loans 465,373 23.8 % 448,290 23.9 % 452,458 25.3 % 3.8 % 2.9 % Commercial real estate loans 1,071,008 54.9 % 1,024,695 54.7 % 911,390 50.9 % 4.5 % 17.5 % Commercial and industrial loans 101,433 5.2 % 100,782 5.3 % 97,699 5.5 % 0.6 % 3.8 % Consumer loans 1,278 0.1 % 1,232 0.1 % 1,075 0.1 % 3.7 % 18.9 % Total Gross Loans $ 1,951,977 100.0 % $ 1,874,042 100.0 % $ 1,790,973 100.0 % 4.2 % 9.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (19,306 ) (19,049 ) (19,057 ) Net deferred loan fees (4,299 ) (4,032 ) (4,484 ) Net Loans $ 1,928,372 $ 1,850,961 $ 1,767,432 DEPOSITS: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 363,883 18.8 % $ 359,113 18.8 % $ 330,045 18.4 % 1.3 % 10.3 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand deposits 114,087 5.9 % 120,700 6.3 % 124,090 6.9 % -5.5 % -8.1 % Savings and NOW deposits 144,783 7.5 % 138,667 7.2 % 116,069 6.5 % 4.4 % 24.7 % Money market deposits 542,687 28.1 % 545,804 28.5 % 463,904 25.8 % -0.6 % 17.0 % Time deposit $250,000 or more 512,878 26.5 % 478,971 25.0 % 490,692 27.2 % 7.1 % 4.5 % Time deposit less than $250,000 255,987 13.2 % 271,470 14.2 % 273,747 15.2 % -5.7 % -6.5 % Total Deposits $ 1,934,305 100.0 % $ 1,914,725 100.0 % $ 1,798,547 100.0 % 1.0 % 7.5 % BORROWINGS: Subordinated debt, net $ 70,100 100.0 % $ 70,035 100.0 % $ 71,238 100.0 % 0.1 % -1.6 % Total Borrowings $ 70,100 100.0 % $ 70,035 100.0 % $ 71,238 100.0 % 0.1 % -1.6 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 2,004,405 $ 1,984,760 $ 1,869,785 1.0 % 7.2 % Core customer funding sources (1) $ 1,391,834 69.4 % $ 1,399,602 70.5 % $ 1,329,804 71.1 % -0.6 % 4.7 % Brokered and listing service sources (2) 542,471 27.1 % 515,123 26.0 % 468,743 25.1 % 5.3 % 15.7 % Subordinated debt, net (3) 70,100 3.5 % 70,035 3.5 % 71,238 3.8 % 0.1 % -1.6 % Total Funding Sources $ 2,004,405 100.0 % $ 1,984,760 100.0 % $ 1,869,785 100.0 % 1.0 % 7.2 %





(1 ) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2 ) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. (3 ) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.





UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2026

For the three months ended June 30, 2025

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(3)(4)

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(3)(4)

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Loans(1)(2) $ 1,919,481 $ 30,738 6.42 % $ 1,819,307 $ 32,443 7.15 % Securities: Taxable 49,222 423 3.45 % 52,911 431 3.27 % Tax-exempt 36,123 366 4.06 % 35,434 338 3.83 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 1,154 10 3.48 % 756 10 5.31 % Federal funds sold 74,355 630 3.40 % 107,583 1,135 4.23 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,080,335 $ 32,167 6.20 % $ 2,015,991 $ 34,357 6.84 % Other assets 126,881 116,675 Total assets $ 2,207,216 $ 2,132,666 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 114,088 $ 862 3.03 % $ 112,579 $ 1,004 3.58 % Savings and NOW deposits 141,176 421 1.20 % 119,163 391 1.32 % Money market deposits 538,719 4,487 3.34 % 479,267 4,707 3.94 % Time deposits 741,846 7,158 3.87 % 784,824 8,595 4.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,535,829 $ 12,928 3.38 % $ 1,495,833 $ 14,697 3.94 % Federal funds purchased 8,573 84 3.93 % 1 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net 70,084 846 4.84 % 71,199 799 4.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,614,486 $ 13,858 3.44 % $ 1,567,033 $ 15,496 3.97 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 378,871 354,552 Total liabilities $ 1,993,357 $ 1,921,585 Stockholders’ Equity 213,859 211,081 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,207,216 $ 2,132,666 Interest Rate Spread 2.76 % 2.87 % Net Interest Income $ 18,309 $ 18,861 Net Interest Margin 3.53 % 3.75 %





(1 ) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2 ) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3 ) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4 ) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures





UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2026

For the six months ended June 30, 2025

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(3)(4)

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)(3)(4)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(3)(4)

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)(3)(4)

ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Loans(1)(2) $ 1,891,701 $ 60,256 6.42 % $ 1,834,314 $ 63,554 6.99 % Securities: Taxable 49,481 841 3.43 % 53,050 851 3.23 % Tax-exempt 36,143 729 4.07 % 35,317 671 3.83 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 1,129 20 3.57 % 1,393 32 4.63 % Federal funds sold 87,649 1,615 3.72 % 108,612 2,282 4.24 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,066,103 $ 63,461 6.19 % $ 2,032,686 $ 67,390 6.69 % Other assets 127,494 111,326 Total assets $ 2,193,597 $ 2,144,012 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 116,842 $ 1,752 3.02 % $ 111,999 $ 2,052 3.69 % Savings and NOW deposits 138,072 810 1.18 % 93,649 612 1.32 % Money market deposit 515,424 8,478 3.32 % 508,319 9,983 3.96 % Time deposits 757,582 14,808 3.94 % 791,399 17,626 4.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,527,920 $ 25,848 3.41 % $ 1,505,366 $ 30,273 4.06 % Federal funds purchased 5,582 109 3.94 % 2,790 65 4.70 % Subordinated debt, net 70,040 1,625 4.68 % 72,116 1,611 4.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,603,542 $ 27,582 3.47 % $ 1,580,272 $ 31,949 4.08 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 374,230 354,133 Total liabilities $ 1,977,772 $ 1,934,405 Stockholders’ Equity 215,825 209,607 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,193,597 $ 2,144,012 Interest Rate Spread 2.72 % 2.61 % Net Interest Income $ 35,879 $ 35,441 Net Interest Margin 3.50 % 3.52 %





(1 ) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2 ) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3 ) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4 ) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures









UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) At or For the Three

Months Ended

At or For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 $ 0.78 Book value per common share $ 26.30 $ 24.17 $ 26.30 $ 24.17 Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted) 7,177,264 7,704,677 7,329,939 7,670,623 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,117,438 7,704,037 7,117,438 7,704,037 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.81 % 0.66 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.75 % 8.72 % 8.19 % 6.78 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 8.88 % 8.84 % 8.22 % 6.60 % Yield on earning assets (FTE)(2) (annualized) 6.20 % 6.84 % 6.19 % 6.69 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized) 3.44 % 3.97 % 3.47 % 4.08 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized) 2.76 % 2.87 % 2.72 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized) 3.53 % 3.75 % 3.50 % 3.52 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.12 % 0.19 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.27 % 2.77 % 2.32 % 2.73 % Efficiency ratio(3) 65.44 % 74.26 % 68.03 % 77.90 % Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for credit losses (ACL) Beginning balance, ACL - loans $ 19,049 $ 19,460 $ 19,308 $ 19,450 Add: recoveries 14 747 36 757 Less: charge-offs — (622 ) (281 ) (622 ) Add: provision for credit losses - loans 243 (528 ) 243 (528 ) Ending balance, ACL - loans $ 19,306 $ 19,057 $ 19,306 $ 19,057 Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 204 $ 287 $ 335 $ 287 Provision for unfunded commitments, net 342 (15 ) 211 (15 ) Ending balance, RUC $ 546 $ 272 $ 546 $ 272 Total allowance for credit losses $ 19,852 $ 19,329 $ 19,852 $ 19,329 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans 0.99 % 1.06 % 0.99 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 31.50 % 2.01X 31.50 % 2.01X Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized) 0.00 % (0.03 )% 0.03 % (0.01 )% Concentration Ratios Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 379.34 % 365.89 % 379.34 % 365.89 % Construction loans to total capital (5) 103.48 % 108.84 % 103.48 % 108.84 % Past due and Non-performing Assets Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans 0.79 % 2.11 % 0.79 % 2.11 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans 3.14 % 0.40 % 3.14 % 0.40 % Other real estate owned, net $ 900 $ — $ 900 $ — Non-performing loans $ 61,289 $ 7,169 $ 61,289 $ 7,169 Non-performing assets to total assets 2.77 % 0.34 % 2.77 % 0.34 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1) Total risk-based capital ratio 15.14 % 16.44 % 15.14 % 16.44 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.14 % 15.39 % 14.14 % 15.39 % Leverage ratio 12.78 % 13.21 % 12.78 % 13.21 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.14 % 15.39 % 14.14 % 15.39 % Other information Common shares closing stock price $ 24.69 $ 18.90 $ 24.69 $ 18.90 Total equity / total assets 9.56 % 10.09 % 9.56 % 10.09 % Average equity / average assets 9.69 % 9.90 % 9.84 % 9.78 % Number of full time equivalent employees 166 174 166 174 Number of full service branch offices 7 6 7 6





(1 ) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 are preliminary (2 ) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3 ) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4 ) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5 ) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital





Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)

For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net interest margin (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 18,232 $ 18,790 $ 35,726 $ 35,300 FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities 77 71 153 141 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 18,309 18,861 35,879 35,441 Average interest-earning assets 2,080,335 2,015,991 2,066,103 2,032,686 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.52 % 3.74 % 3.49 % 3.50 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.53 % 3.75 % 3.50 % 3.52 %





For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Yield on earning assets (FTE) Total interest income (GAAP) $ 32,090 $ 34,286 $ 63,308 $ 67,249 FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities 77 71 153 141 Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 32,167 34,357 63,461 67,390 Average interest-earning assets 2,080,335 2,015,991 2,066,103 2,032,686 Yield on earning assets (GAAP) 6.19 % 6.82 % 6.18 % 6.67 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP) 6.20 % 6.84 % 6.19 % 6.69 %



