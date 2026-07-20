Classroom Champions Appoints Alexis Gaiptman as President, Canada





CALGARY, Alberta, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classroom Champions has appointed Alexis Gaiptman as President, Canada, reinforcing the non-profit's commitment to growing its impact, reach and partnerships across the country; helping more young people build the confidence, resilience and life skills they need to thrive.

Gaiptman joins Classroom Champions with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the philanthropic, healthcare, humanitarian and higher education sectors. Most recently, she served as Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada (Quebec & Atlantic Canada), at Make-A-Wish Canada, where during her tenure she led fundraising, operations and mission delivery across five provinces.

As President, Canada, she will partner with CEO Seth Rosenzweig to advance Classroom Champions' global vision while leading the organization's Canadian strategy and operations. She will strengthen strategic partnerships, expand philanthropy and awareness, and help more kids across Canada benefit from the transformative power of Athlete Mentors, educators and the Champion Mindset.

"Following a comprehensive national search, the Board is delighted to welcome Alexis as President, Canada," said Steve Mesler, Board Chair and Co-Founder of Classroom Champions. "Alexis brings the strategic leadership, relationship-building expertise and values-driven approach that will help strengthen Classroom Champions' impact across Canada. She understands how to unite people around a shared purpose, build meaningful partnerships and create lasting change. We are confident she is the right leader to build on the strong foundation already in place and help expand our reach to even more students, educators and communities."

Founded in Calgary, Classroom Champions partners Olympic, Paralympic, professional and collegiate athletes with educators through a research-based curriculum that helps students build confidence, perseverance, leadership and resilience. Across North America, Classroom Champions reaches more than 450,000 students each year through its athlete mentorship and social-emotional learning programming. In Canada, the organization works with schools and communities across the country, including 51 Indigenous communities.

"Alexis is joining Classroom Champions at an important moment for our organization," said Seth Rosenzweig, Chief Executive Officer of Classroom Champions. "As we continue expanding across Canada, her experience leading national organizations, developing high-performing teams and building trusted relationships will be invaluable. Most importantly, she shares our unwavering belief that every student deserves the opportunity to build the confidence, resilience and life skills they need to thrive."

Based in Montréal, Gaiptman is fully bilingual in English and French and brings a national perspective to the organization. She believes deeply in the power of sport, mentorship and education to help kids build confidence, resilience and the skills they'll carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"What drew me to Classroom Champions was its belief that every student deserves someone who believes in them," said Alexis Gaiptman, President, Canada. "The combination of education, mentorship and the power of sport creates opportunities for young people to discover their potential, build confidence and develop skills that will stay with them for life. I'm honoured to join an organization with such a strong foundation and look forward to working together to help even more students develop a Champion Mindset."

About Classroom Champions

Classroom Champions is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering K-8 students with the confidence, perseverance and fundamental skills they need to excel and reach their potential in school and beyond. Since 2008, we’ve partnered with Olympic, Paralympic, professional, and collegiate athletes to inspire students across North America. Our unique curriculum blends life skills with the world class athlete journey, helping students develop a Champion Mindset – one that embraces challenges, fosters perseverance, and believes in personal growth. For more information, visit Classroom Champions and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn at @classroomchampions and X at @classroomchamps.

Media Enquiries:

Bonnie Elgie

Publicist, Classroom Champions

bonnie@bonnieelgie-pr.com

403-630-6164

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4de63e39-124a-4c63-aecf-9111cea1b91b