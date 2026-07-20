Collegium Pharmaceutical Announces New Corporate Headquarters at One Lincoln in Boston

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people living with serious and often misunderstood conditions, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to One Lincoln in downtown Boston in the first quarter of 2027.

The decision reflects Collegium's continued evolution as a diversified biopharmaceutical company. Located in the heart of Boston, One Lincoln places Collegium within one of the world's leading healthcare and life sciences ecosystems, creating greater opportunities to engage with the scientific, academic, healthcare and business communities that are shaping the future of medicine.

"Collegium has evolved significantly over the past several years, and this move reflects our confidence in where we're headed as a company," said Vikram Karnani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. "Our new headquarters provides an environment that supports how we work together today while positioning us for continued growth in the years ahead. Just as importantly, it reinforces our long-standing commitment to Massachusetts, where Collegium was founded and where we plan to continue investing in our people, our communities and the patients we serve."

Massachusetts has been home to Collegium since its founding more than two decades ago, and the Company remains committed to the Commonwealth, and the communities where its employees live and work.

That commitment extends beyond its headquarters through investments in education, community partnerships and initiatives that improve the lives of patients and families across Massachusetts, including Collegium's partnership with Boston Legacy FC to advance sensory inclusion and create more accessible experiences for individuals and families.

The Company's new headquarters will be located at One Lincoln, a property owned and managed by DivcoWest. Avison Young served as Collegium's real estate advisor throughout the site selection and lease negotiation process.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system and pain conditions. Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications, anchored by JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) and AZSTARYS® (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate), and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives. For more information, please visit collegiumpharma.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ian Karp

Head of Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Cotrone

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@collegiumpharma.com