Terra Innovatum Signs Commercial LOI with Waiken ILW for Deployment of SOLO™ Microreactors at DIRECTV Latin America Data Center Facilities

Initial deployment of up to 8 MWe designed to support DIRECTV Latin America broadcasting data centers in Argentina and Brazil

Demonstrates growing commercial demand for behind-the-meter nuclear power supporting mission-critical digital infrastructure

Creates pathway for future deployments across Waiken ILW’s broader portfolio of technology, media and enterprise businesses

NEW YORK and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, announced that Waiken ILW has selected the Company’s SOLO™ micro-modular reactor platform for an initial deployment supporting DIRECTV Latin America's data center infrastructure, pursuant to a Letter of Intent covering up to 8 MWe of behind-the-meter generating capacity.





“This initiative aims to provide reliable, behind-the-meter clean energy solutions for Waiken ILW’s datacenters while serving as a proof of concept for other long-term, energy-intensive operations within the Waiken ILW group of companies,” commented Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & CEO at Terra Innovatum Global. “Critical communications infrastructure demands uninterrupted, resilient power. We believe this agreement demonstrates the growing commercial opportunity for behind-the-meter nuclear energy beyond AI data centers, extending into media, telecommunications and other critical infrastructure sectors.”

Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner - Chief Business Development Officer & Director of Investor Relations continued: “This strategic collaboration with Waiken ILW highlights the commercial strength of our global supply chain and the versatility of our SOLO technology. The agreement demonstrates that SOLO is not designed for a single market, rather it is a platform that can scale across multiple industries and geographies, including telecommunications, cloud infrastructure and datacenters, financial services, healthcare, industrial facilities and other mission-critical operations.”

“We partner with Terra Innovatum Global to drive a forward-looking energy strategy that reinforces our long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological excellence across all our companies and partners,” said Carlos Magariños, Chief Global and Regulatory Strategy, Waiken ILW. “This alliance will strengthen our infrastructure by delivering reliable, behind-the-meter clean energy to DIRECTV’s broadcasting data centers, paving the way for a cleaner, more resilient, and self-sustaining energy future across Argentina, Brazil, and the broader region.”

The agreement represents Terra Innovatum’s first announced commercial deployment initiative in Latin America and reflects growing international demand for standardized, factory-built micro-modular nuclear power. With an enhanced safety profile, including non-proliferant fuel, and standardized factory production, Terra Innovatum can address demand for clean and reliable energy infrastructure across the world. Together, Terra Innovatum and Waiken ILW are laying the foundation for a new era of energy independence and sustainability in LATAM, one that merges advanced nuclear innovation with the needs of dynamic, high-growth industries.



ABOUT WAIKEN ILW

Waiken ILW is a leading technomedia group that brings together companies delivering innovative solutions for both consumers and businesses across Latin America and the Caribbean. Operating in Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and other markets, the group combines expertise across multiple business verticals, including pay TV, OTT streaming services, connectivity, content production and distribution, technology, and insurance. For more information, visit: https://www.waikenilw.com

ABOUT DIRECTV LATIN AMERICA

DIRECTV Latin America, a Waiken ILW company, is a leading provider of connectivity, entertainment, and information services across the region. Through its commitment to innovation and customer experience, DIRECTV delivers advanced technology, industry-leading customer service, premium entertainment, exclusive original productions, extensive high-definition programming, and comprehensive coverage of the world's most important sports events and leagues. For more information, visit: www.directvla.com

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum’s mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time. Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: investors.terrainnovatum.com.

Follow us on X: x.com/TerraInnovatum and

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Director of Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Srl

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Simon Willcocks

Investor Relations & Media

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Terra Innovatum. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Terra Innovatum will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this press release is delivered and involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently-completed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (2) the risk that the recently-completed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Terra Innovatum, including the expected timetable to achieve its expected commercialization of SOLO; (3) costs related to the completion of the Business Combination, including the costs of compliance with applicable securities laws; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Terra Innovatum may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the ability of Terra Innovatum to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; (7) other risk factors described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there may be additional risks that Terra Innovatum does not presently know or that are currently believed to be immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward- looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Neither Terra Innovatum nor any of its affiliates, officers, employees or agents, makes any representation or warranty, either express or implied, in relation to the fairness, reasonableness, adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information, statements or opinions, whichever their source, contained in this press release or any oral information provided in connection herewith, or any data it generates and accept no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) in relation to any of such information. Terra Innovatum and its affiliates, officers, employees and agents further expressly disclaim any and all liability relating to or resulting from the use of this press release and any errors therein or omissions therefrom.

In addition, the information contained in this press release is provided as of the date hereof and may change, and Terra Innovatum does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, inaccuracies, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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