Tunnel to Towers Founder Frank Siller to Publish Memoir, Let Us Do Good, on September 1

Staten Island, New York, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Frank Siller, will publish his memoir, Let Us Do Good, on September 1, 2026, from Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins.

The book takes its title from the words the Siller family has lived by for generations. On the morning of September 11, 2001, Frank’s younger brother Stephen, an off-duty FDNY firefighter, strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Twin Towers, where he gave his life saving others. In the years that followed, a grieving family turned a promise into a movement — and “Let us do good,” the phrase passed down from their parents, Mae and George Siller, became its guiding mission.

In Let Us Do Good, Frank Siller tells that story in full: the brother he lost, the faith and family that carried him through, and how the Tunnel to Towers Foundation grew into the nation’s largest organization supporting catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and the families of fallen first responders. It is a personal memoir, a portrait of American generosity, and a blueprint for turning loss into purpose.

“For 25 years, the American people have stood with us as we have worked to do good in my brother Stephen’s name,” said Frank Siller. “This is the story of how our family’s greatest loss became a promise we intend to keep — to the families of our fallen heroes and to the veterans who have given so much. Our parents always instilled in us the words and teachings of St. Francis, ‘Let us do good.’ I wrote this book so that these words, and Stephen’s sacrifice, will inspire others to do the same.”

*Advance praise for Let Us Do Good:*

“A pilgrimage yearning to be told. Frank details our family’s journey rooted in deep faith, love, and charity. Jarred by tragic events yet lifted by humanity in our darkest moments, this book teaches us how grief not only sustains us but can fuel our vision, promise, and purpose — leading us to shelter one another. And yes, you can judge this book by its cover.”

— Sally Siller, Widow of Stephen Siller

“Long before most people knew the name Tunnel to Towers, Frank Siller was already building something extraordinary. I was proud to be there early — to lend my voice to their PSAs and do whatever small part I could — because Frank’s commitment to America’s heroes was impossible to say no to. This book is the story behind the mission, and it’s one every American should read.”

— Mark Wahlberg, Actor / Producer

Publication coincides with the 25th anniversary of September 11 and the Foundation’s Steel Across America tour, a national journey carrying steel from the World Trade Center to communities across the country. Frank Siller will mark the launch with national media appearances and a series of events throughout September.

Let Us Do Good goes on sale September 1, 2026, and is available for pre-order now wherever books are sold.

About the Book

Let Us Do Good by Frank Siller (Broadside Books / HarperCollins; on sale September 1, 2026). A memoir of family, faith, sacrifice, and service from the founder of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation’s home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 15 countries. With more than 200 years of history and 120+ branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages and has a print and digital catalog of more than 250,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals, and the Man Booker Prize.

HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.harpercollins.com.

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