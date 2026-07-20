Strategy Shares Announces Edward Rosenberg as Head of ETFs

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategy Shares, a provider of alternative investment solutions, announced Edward Rosenberg as Head of ETFs, effective today. Mr. Rosenberg joins Strategy Shares from Russell Investments, where he was most recently the Head of ETF Products & Capital Markets.





In this newly created role, Mr. Rosenberg will lead Strategy Shares' ETF growth initiatives, broaden awareness of the firm's current lineup of four ETFs, and help guide the firm's expansion as it prepares to launch additional investment strategies.

Prior to joining Strategy Shares, Mr. Rosenberg held senior ETF leadership roles at Russell Investments, Texas Capital Bank, American Century Investments, Northern Trust, and The Vanguard Group, with 25 years of experience in the industry. Mr. Rosenberg has a Business Administration Degree from Muhlenberg College and earned an MBA from Pennsylvania State University. He is a frequent guest on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and Fox Business, and has been quoted in 350+ financial media outlets. Mr. Rosenberg is also a regular speaker at Inside ETFs and other major global conferences.

“I am excited to join a firm whose focus is on innovative investment solutions designed to enhance investors’ portfolios,” Mr. Rosenberg said. “I look forward to helping drive the growth of Strategy Shares as investors continue to turn to ETFs with diversification benefits to navigate an increasingly uncertain market environment.”

Strategy Shares offers differentiated ETF strategies designed to provide investors with alternative approaches to portfolio construction and is affiliated with Catalyst Funds and Rational Funds. Strategy Shares manages approximately $772 million in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2026, with its affiliated companies totaling nearly $15 billion in AUM.

For more information, please visit www.strategysharesetfs.com.

For media inquiries on this announcement, please contact Deborah Kostroun of Zito Partners at 201-403-8185.

About Strategy Shares



Strategy Shares is a family of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on bringing alternative strategies to the ETF marketplace. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies that support investors in meeting the challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on Strategy Shares and its various offerings, please visit: www.strategysharesetfs.com.

Risk Considerations:

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Strategy Shares products. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the full or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (855) HSS-ETFS (855-477-3837) or at www.strategysharesetfs.com. The Strategy Shares are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87c8733e-678e-4b1a-b42b-e96ccbb5458e