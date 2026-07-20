Intrado Appoints Damon Covey as Chief Executive Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced the appointment of Damon Covey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to direct Intrado's business strategy and operations. Under his leadership, Intrado continues its mission to modernize emergency response and save lives by democratizing access to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and AI-enabled technologies. The appointment comes as the 9-1-1 industry confronts accelerating technological change, underscoring Intrado's continued investment in the leadership needed to transform emergency communications responsibly and at scale.

Intrado will be presenting at APCO 2026 from August 2-5 in San Antonio, where Covey will also be available to connect with industry leaders and stakeholders. Attendees can visit Intrado at Booth #2725, and register for Intrado’s official presentations: “From Calls to Insight: AI’s 9-1-1 Future,” on Sunday, August 2 from 1-2 p.m.; as well as the “Presentation Theater” session on Monday, August 3 from 3-3:30 p.m.

Covey brings more than 25 years of corporate, go-to-market and product leadership to the role. His expertise in cybersecurity, automotive and communications positions him as the ideal leader of a company that deeply impacts multiple critical industries and operations. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Unified Communications at GoTo, where he was responsible for the continued growth and strengthening of the company's business communications product portfolio. Prior to GoTo, he was Vice President of Product Management at Cox Automotive and held leadership roles for 14 years at cybersecurity company Symantec.

Throughout his career, Covey has pursued roles at companies developing innovative technologies that serve critical customer missions. Intrado represents the ultimate venue to pursue that focus by leading life-saving initiatives. Supporting NG9-1-1 enablement, emergency response infrastructure evolution, and the residents protected by those systems is a driving force behind his decision to join Intrado.

“Damon's track record of turning ambitious plans into results, paired with his deep respect for the mission behind 9-1-1 and public safety, makes him exactly the right leader for Intrado's next chapter," said John Trani, Executive Chairman of the Board of Intrado. “The combination of his software business acumen and a hands-on, customer-first leadership style gives the Board full confidence in his ability to guide Intrado through this transformational era of NG9-1-1."

"Intrado’s history and innovations have created an organization that is wholly unique in its ability to not only champion but also chart the course to finally realize end-to-end NG9-1-1," said Damon Covey, CEO of Intrado. “I'm honored to have this opportunity to join an industry-leading team that champions work worth doing, in pursuit of establishing safer communities and supporting the 9-1-1 professionals who serve them.”

In his new role, Covey succeeds Joe Custer, who has served as Interim CEO for the past eight months. Custer returns to his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where he will continue to serve as a key partner to Covey as Intrado moves into its next phase of growth.

“It's been an honor to help guide Intrado through this transition, and I'm proud of the recognition and growth our team has achieved over the last eight months," said Joe Custer, CFO of Intrado. "Damon’s leadership and expertise are precisely what Intrado needs to continue serving as a strategic partner to our customers and the people they protect.”

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.