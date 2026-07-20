DLH to Announce Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026 on July 29, 2026 after the market closes. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, July 30, 2026, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and entering the conference ID 1652291.



About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With a world-class workforce dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com