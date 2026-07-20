Excent Capital Partners With BridgeWise to Bring AI-Powered Market Analysis to All Traders





MAHÉ, Seychelles, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Excent Capital , the global multi-asset regulated trading platform that builds and owns its technology, announces a strategic partnership with BridgeWise , a global leader in artificial intelligence for investment analysis. Through this collaboration, AI-powered market analysis is now available on the Excent Capital website, at no cost and open to all traders.

Excent Capital develops its technology entirely in-house, giving the company full control over the quality of the investor experience and the speed with which innovative solutions meet traders. This approach made the partnership possible. The company selected BridgeWise to bring institutional-grade analysis directly to its audience, integrated natively into the Excent Capital experience and accessible to every visitor.

"We chose BridgeWise because they build solutions tailored to each partner, and that approach reflects exactly what we want to offer our clients: an experience designed specifically for them." Jethran Gómez, Technology Leader at Excent Capital.



More Knowledge, Better Decisions

BridgeWise applies proprietary artificial intelligence, built specifically for financial markets, to analyse thousands of listed companies worldwide. The result is a consolidated view of market data and company analysis, bringing together information that can support research activities.



That intelligence is now freely available to every visitor, so any trader can research an asset and build a clear understanding of it before taking a position.



Clear Analysis, Made for Traders

The Analysis IQ resource , powered by BridgeWise, is presented in plain language, designed to be read quickly and applied directly. Traders can see how a company is performing, how it compares with its peers, and what is driving its results.

For each asset, the Analysis IQ widgets on Excent Capital answer questions every trader asks:

"How strong is it?" A clear score summarises the overall picture in seconds.

A clear score summarises the overall picture in seconds. "How does it compare?" A side-by-side view places the asset alongside similar instruments and shows where it stands within its sector.

A side-by-side view places the asset alongside similar instruments and shows where it stands within its sector. "What is the market signalling?" Technical and fundamental indicators highlight what is moving and what deserves closer attention.



A Complete View of Every Stock

A single search in Analysis IQ brings the full picture together: what is driving a stock's price, how it has performed over time, and where it sits within its sector. The tool covers stocks from markets around the world, consolidating research that previously required multiple sources into one view.

Analysis IQ is updated as new data arrives. When the market moves, the analysis moves with it.

"Excent Capital shares our conviction that not only should advanced market intelligence be accessible to every investor, but they should be able to access it in the most intuitive and personalised way. Together we are setting a new standard for the experience that traders can expect from their broker." Dor Eligula, CBO and Co-founder at BridgeWise.

Analysis IQ is live now on the Excent Capital website, open to all visitors. The launch is the latest step in a continuing programme of new resources and features, and reflects Excent Capital's commitment to giving traders the tools and information they need to navigate global markets with clarity.

About Excent Capital

Excent Capital Ltd. is a multi-asset trading platform built on technology the company designs, develops and operates itself. That ownership shapes every part of the client experience, from execution and security to the tools available on the platform. Over five years of consistent growth, Excent Capital has expanded its presence across multiple regions while keeping its infrastructure and service delivery fully in-house, a model that allows the company to set its own standards and raise them continuously. With offices across Latin America and Europe, the company supports clients in their own languages and time zones, backed by local teams who work to the same standards wherever they are based.

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is an investment AI for financial institutions. Embedded directly into financial platforms, our regulated investment AI powers a premium guided investment experience for every type of investor, 24/7. Leading global financial institutions, including Rakuten Securities, B3 and SIX, trust BridgeWise to reshape their investment experience and drive deeper customer relationships, turning loyalty into new pathways for growth. With offices in the US, Latin America, Europe, East Asia and the Middle East, BridgeWise serves over 100 financial institutions and 100+ million investors worldwide.

Contact

Marketing Manager

Ryccielli Ongaratto

support@excent.capital

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be4351be-6df5-4eea-8290-ad6f076548ec