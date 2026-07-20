Eaton Partners Expands Private Capital Advisory Group

STAMFORD, Conn., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest private capital advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is announcing key appointments to expand its Private Capital Advisory (“PCA”) group, including the addition of Mickey Brunton as Managing Director and Co-Head of GP-led Secondaries.

Mr. Brunton will serve as a senior leader on Eaton Partners’ GP Solutions team, advising financial sponsors on GP-led secondary transactions and innovative liquidity solutions. Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Mr. Brunton was Head of Secondaries at Connaught LLC, where he established and led the firm’s Secondaries advisory platform, originating and executing approximately $500 million in secondary transactions. Before that, he served in Jefferies’ Private Capital Advisory group, advising on more than $4 billion in secondary transactions during his tenure. Mr. Brunton earned an MS in Finance from Texas Tech University and an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Finance from Lubbock Christian University. Mr. Brunton is a CFA Charterholder.

“Our Private Capital Advisory group is a core pillar of our business, and Mickey’s appointment reflects our continued investment in the platform and commitment to maintaining Eaton’s position as a leading global capital solutions advisor,” said Eric Deyle, Global Co-Head at Eaton Partners. “With the growth of the Secondaries market and increasing demands from our clients, we are excited to welcome Mickey to the team, where his deep transaction experience and strong industry relationships will further strengthen our capabilities.”

“I have long respected Eaton Partners and am thrilled to join the team and contribute to the firm’s continued success,” said Brunton. “The firm's scale, global reach, and integrated platform position it exceptionally well to meet growing client demand. I am looking forward to working with the entire team to help accelerate Eaton’s next phase of growth.”

Also joining Eaton Partners from Connaught LLC are Stephen Sellman as Vice President, Matt Reynolds as Associate, and Darian Brill as Analyst.

Eaton Partners, which provides leading fundraising, advisory, and capital solutions capabilities as part of the investment banking team at Stifel, offers investment managers direct access to Stifel’s broader banking services, which include more than 750 professionals worldwide.



About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest private capital advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 190 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2025. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust, Members FDIC, offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.



Media Contacts

Evan Roesen, (332) 321-2488

roesene@stifel.com

