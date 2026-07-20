OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights Ballislife HYDRO Integration at Ballislife's Inaugural One on One Championship

WARWICK, NY, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC) today highlighted the successful integration of Ballislife HYDRO Sports Drink as the presenting hydration partner of Ballislife's inaugural 1v1 Championship: ALL IN Las Vegas, demonstrating the continued expansion of Ballislife Drink's athlete, media, live event, and retail ecosystem. Ballislife Drink Inc. is the joint venture between Varon USA and Ballislife, Inc. OZOP and Varon Corp. are currently completing customary pre-closing conditions in connection with the previously announced transaction.

Held during NBA Summer League weekend at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the inaugural event brought together many of basketball's top one-on-one players, creators, and personalities for a nationally distributed pay-per-view event centered around one of the fastest-growing formats in basketball entertainment. The evening also featured a live halftime performance by recording artist Symba, one of hip-hop's emerging voices, further expanding the event into a broader basketball, music, and entertainment experience.

Ballislife HYDRO served as the official sports hydration partner throughout the event and receives integrated sponsorship opportunities across Ballislife's owned events and activations through the existing strategic relationship. This provides the brand with direct access to Ballislife's media platform, athlete relationships, live events, and grassroots basketball community without the need for separate third-party sponsorship expenditures.

The growing momentum behind one-on-one basketball has also been recognized by NBA players themselves. During a recent interview, NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown highlighted the appeal of the format and specifically referenced Ballislife's role in helping grow the space. “I'm actually a big fan of the one-on-one”, Brown said. “Off The Dribble Sports, I think Ballislife is doing some stuff as well. I actually love watching it, because it reminds me of the purity of the game.”

The inaugural event generated strong engagement across both live and digital audiences, demonstrating the growing reach of the Ballislife platform. Highlights included:

54.5+ million total campaign views

1.49 million social media engagements

321 event-related content posts

1600 in attendance

Over 50 former and current NBA players

22,000+ Pay-Per-View subscribers

Over $600,000 in trading volume on a major prediction market platform



The 1v1 Championship represents another step in Ballislife's evolution from a leading basketball media platform into an owner and operator of premium live basketball events. For Ballislife HYDRO, the event provided a highly visible platform to connect directly with basketball fans while reinforcing the brand's growing presence across Ballislife's expanding ecosystem.

"The launch of the 1v1 Championship was a huge success,” said Matt Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Ballislife, Inc. In-person energy was incredible with over 50 current and former NBA players in attendance. Online was buzzing. This event will go down in the history books with over 22K pay-per-view buys and over $600K in trading volume. Ballislife HYDRO was front and center as the official hydration drink in the VIP lounge and presenting the halftime performance by recording artist Symba."

"This wasn't simply an event sponsorship. It was a demonstration of how the Ballislife ecosystem can activate a brand across every touchpoint," said Benjamin Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. "From athlete partnerships and live competition to digital content, social media, and fan engagement, Ballislife HYDRO was part of the entire experience. A new era of basketball entertainment is emerging, and Ballislife is positioned to define it and be at the center of that movement. When consumers experience Ballislife HYDRO through our athletes, our live events, and our digital media—not just on a retail shelf—we create a much deeper connection with the brand."

"One of the biggest advantages of the Ballislife platform is that it allows us to engage consumers wherever they interact with basketball," said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. "Live events like ALL IN Las Vegas complement our retail strategy by creating authentic brand experiences that extend far beyond the shelf. Every successful activation strengthens consumer awareness, supports our retail partners, and creates another opportunity to convert engagement into repeat purchasing. That's how we believe long-term value is built."

About Ballislife Drink, Inc.

Ballislife Drink, Inc, formed in December 2025, is a joint venture entity with Varon USA and Ballislife Inc. Ballislife Inc., founded in 2005 by Matt Rodriguez and Arek Kissoyan, has evolved from a grassroots “mixtape” basketball outlet into a premier global basketball media, apparel, and live events company headquartered in Irvine, California. Over the past two decades, Ballislife has covered nearly every major high school and grassroots basketball event in the United States, with content regularly featured by leading national media platforms and broadcast outlets.

Ballislife’s ecosystem includes more than 28 million followers across social platforms, over 450 million video views per month, and more than 36 billion lifetime video views. Through marquee events such as the Ballislife All-American Game, national high school and AAU tours, and partnerships with major brands, Ballislife has established itself as one of the most culturally embedded and commercially scalable platforms in basketball. In addition, Ballislife hosts grassroots events with direct athlete and attendee touchpoints to support on-the-ground brand integration at the cultural entry point of basketball.

The platform’s highly engaged audience, deep grassroots integration, and authentic athlete relationships create a uniquely powerful foundation for extending the brand into adjacent verticals, including functional performance beverages that are part of Ballislife Drink, Inc.

About Varon Corp

Varon Corp (Varon) is the holding Company of its’ wholly owned subsidiaries Varon Wellness, Varon USA and Varon Spirits. Varon through Varon Wellness and Varon USA develops and operates brands across hydration, energy, recovery and sports- nutrition categories. Through Varon Spirits, the Company offers a limited premium spirits business that provides brand optionality and experiential reach.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Canadian distribution rights to Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities. Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 75,000 stores worldwide.

Varon Wellness also owns a 60% equity ownership in Vitagua, utilizing Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale, as well as a strategic, high-impact minority investment in Unity Electro Fest (“Unity”). Unity is a major Canadian music festival entity with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Drink, Inc., a joint venture in which Varon USA holds approximately 35% ownership interest, featuring Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, and is aligned with Ballislife, one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally. Varon USA is also aligned with SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.



Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the parent company that oversees a wide variety of products in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov

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