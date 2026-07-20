Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Expands Company-Owned Store Portfolio with Acquisition of Chino Hills, California Location

DURANGO, Colo., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company” or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier® since 1981, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of its previously franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store located at The Shoppes at Chino Hills in Chino Hills, California. The transaction closed on July 15, 2026, and the location is now operating as a company-owned store, bringing RMCF’s company-owned store portfolio to five locations.

The Chino Hills location has served the community since 2021, becoming a destination for handcrafted premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples, handcrafted fudge and other signature confections. The store will continue operating without interruption while gradually incorporating the Company’s latest merchandising, digital and operational initiatives.

The acquisition reflects the Company's continued commitment to selectively investing in strategic markets and strengthening its company-owned store portfolio. These locations provide opportunities to evaluate new products, merchandising programs, digital capabilities and operational improvements before broader implementation across the franchise system.

Insights gained from company-owned locations can help improve execution, strengthen the franchise system and enhance the guest experience across the brand.

"The Chino Hills store has established a strong presence in its community and represents an attractive addition to our company-owned portfolio," said David Denker, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We are excited to build on the location’s loyal guest following while introducing additional merchandising, digital and operational initiatives. What we learn in Chino Hills will help us continue improving execution and elevating the guest experience across the broader Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory system.”

The acquisition represents another step in RMCF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its company-owned store portfolio and modernize the brand experience. The Company remains committed to franchise-led growth, with select company-owned locations supporting innovation, operational learning and continued improvement across the broader system.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor, manufacturer and retailer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As America’s Chocolatier® since 1981, the Company produces an extensive assortment of premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples and other handcrafted confections. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2026. Together with its franchisees and licensees, the Company operates approximately 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory locations across the United States and internationally. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future operational initiatives, strategic priorities, product innovation, franchise growth, and shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Raymond Barrett

Director of Marketing

(305) 801-5641

rbarrett@rmcf.net