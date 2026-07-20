CDT Highlights Sarborg's Patent Filing Extending Quantum-Enabled PRISM Platform to Sugarcane

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today notes the announcement from Sarborg Limited regarding the filing of a new patent application covering a large set of field-deployable, two-component combination interventions for sugarcane cultivation, generated through Sarborg's quantum-enabled PRISM platform.

According to Sarborg, the filing organizes its claimed combinations around six distinct application configurations, each defined by the growth stage of application, the delivery route, the dose and timing, and the agronomic target addressed. Within this framework, Sarborg has identified 606 field-applicable combinations, each assigned to a primary configuration and, where applicable, a secondary configuration. The combinations were identified computationally through PRISM's cross-species connectivity mapping engine, powered by SarborgQ, Sarborg's dedicated quantum computing division.

CDT believes this filing represents another important milestone in the continued development of Sarborg's Signature Intelligence platform and demonstrates the practical application of SarborgQ to a new sector following its recent launch. Applying quantum computing and agentic reasoning to agricultural combination discovery has the potential to accelerate intellectual property generation, expand Sarborg's addressable markets beyond pharmaceuticals, and strengthen the commercial potential of its cross-sector Signature Intelligence platform. CDT acquired 1,020 shares in Sarborg on February 20, 2026, representing 20% of the issued share capital at that time.

“We are pleased to see Sarborg continuing to execute against its strategic roadmap and further expand the practical applications of its Signature Intelligence platform,” said Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of CDT Equity. “The application of SarborgQ to agricultural combination discovery demonstrates how Sarborg is seeking to leverage quantum computing to accelerate intellectual property generation beyond pharmaceuticals.”

A copy of Sarborg’s full announcement is available at: Sarborg Files New Patent Application Extending Quantum-Enabled PRISM to Field-Deployable Combination Interventions for Sugarcane & www.sarborg.com/news.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

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