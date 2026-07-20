University of Szeged Pioneers First Robotic Cardiology Program in Hungary

First Robotic Magnetic Navigation system installed in Hungary

University of Szeged, led by Cardiology Chief Dr. Szili-Torok, expected to treat hundreds of patients annually with all forms of cardiac arrhythmia using precision of robotics

ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the launch of the first advanced robotic cardiology program in Hungary at the University of Szeged in Szeged, Hungary.

The Cardiology Center (Szent-Györgyi Albert Clinical Center) at the University of Szeged is the first hospital in Hungary to establish a heart rhythm program featuring the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System. Genesis is designed to advance the standard of care for patients with complex cardiac arrhythmias with robotic precision and safety. Physicians at the hospital have successfully treated their first patients with a broad range of arrhythmias using the system’s advanced capabilities. The adoption of Genesis is part of a broader hospital-wide initiative to elevate clinical excellence and expand access to the most impactful innovations in medicine.

“We are delighted to be bringing advanced robotic technology to patients in Hungary and look forward to improving the quality of catheter ablation therapy available for the full spectrum of arrhythmia patients,” said Prof. Tamás Szili-Török, Vice Dean of Science and Innovation and Director of Cardiology Center at the University of Szeged. “As an advanced user of robotics, I have seen firsthand its clinical value. We expect to treat a broad spectrum of arrhythmia patients with Genesis, to become a central training institute, and to contribute to the advancement of robotics in cardiology with pioneering research and innovation. This is a significant milestone for patients in Hungary, and we are pleased to be pioneering this.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We’re honored to partner with the University of Szeged and have the opportunity to work again with Dr. Szili-Torok, an original founder of the Society of Cardiac Robotic Navigation,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to supporting growth of their leading robotic center and working together to advance innovation, research, and patient care.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

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This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include without limitation statements regarding the recently completed acquisition of Robocath, the anticipated financial performance of Stereotaxis and Robocath related thereto, including the anticipated benefits expected from the acquisition, the potential strategic implications as a result of the acquisition, and the potential for achievement of the regulatory and commercial milestones that would trigger contingent payments in the transaction. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainties involving the following: the ability of Stereotaxis to successfully integrate Robocath’s operations, and continue the commercialization, development and sales of Robocath’s products and services, and disruption of Robocath’s or Stereotaxis’s current plans and operations as a result thereof; the ability of Robocath or Stereotaxis to retain and hire key personnel; competitive responses to the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the ability of Stereotaxis to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Robocath’s business following the completion of the transaction and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; the ability of Stereotaxis to realize the anticipated benefits from the transaction in the anticipated amounts or within the anticipated timeframes or at all; the ability to maintain relationships with Stereotaxis’s and Robocath’s respective employees, customers, other business partners and governmental authorities; and the other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com