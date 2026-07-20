Sandpoint, Idaho, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberInsider, a Sandpoint-based cybersecurity news publication, is alerting internet users to a serious privacy threat after reporting that certain free VPN extensions for Chrome and Firefox have been caught secretly harvesting user clipboard data.



The warning, published on CyberInsider, details how free VPN browser extension tools many users install believing they enhance online privacy have been found operating in the opposite manner, quietly collecting data that users copy to their clipboards. That copied data can include passwords, financial account numbers, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and other sensitive information.



“People install free VPN extensions because they want more privacy, but in many cases they’re handing over their most sensitive data without realizing it,” said Alex Lekander, Owner of CyberInsider. “Clipboard data is especially dangerous to lose because users routinely copy passwords and banking details. We published this warning because people deserve to know what these extensions are actually doing on their browsers.”



Clipboard Data as a High-Value Target



Unlike browsing history or cookies, clipboard data contains the exact text a user has most recently copied, often a password, a two-factor authentication code, or a financial account number. By silently reading clipboard contents, a malicious extension can capture information that users believe exists only temporarily on their own device. The threat affects both Chrome and Firefox users, broadening the population of potentially exposed individuals across two of the most widely used web browsers.



Free Tools With Hidden Costs



The extensions identified in CyberInsider’s reporting were available at no cost, a pricing model that has repeatedly proven problematic in the cybersecurity space. When a VPN extension charges nothing, the product’s actual revenue source is often the user’s own data. CyberInsider’s full report (https://cyberinsider.com/chrome-and-firefox-vpn-extensions-caught-stealing-clipboard-data/) documents this clipboard-harvesting behavior as a concrete example of that dynamic.



A Recurring Pattern



The finding is part of a broader pattern that CyberInsider has tracked across multiple reports. The publication has previously covered incidents involving free VPN services engaged in data collection practices that undermine the privacy protections users expect. By linking this latest clipboard-harvesting report to that historical record, CyberInsider provides readers with context showing this is not an isolated incident but part of a recurring problem with free VPN products.



Actionable Awareness for Everyday Users



The report serves as a direct alert for users who may currently have free VPN extensions installed in their browsers. Readers can review CyberInsider’s coverage to understand the specific risks and make informed decisions about which extensions they keep active. The publication’s focus on delivering timely, specific cybersecurity alerts covering software vulnerabilities, phishing campaigns, and data privacy threats positions it as a dedicated resource for readers seeking actionable information about risks to their digital lives.



About CyberInsider



CyberInsider is a Sandpoint, Idaho-based digital publication focused on cybersecurity news and resources. The platform covers software vulnerabilities, phishing campaigns, corporate cyberattacks, and emerging privacy threats. More information is available at cyberinsider.com.



What is CyberInsider and what topics does it cover?



CyberInsider is a digital publication based in Sandpoint, Idaho, that provides news and resources regarding cybersecurity. The platform focuses on reporting software vulnerabilities, phishing campaigns, corporate cyberattacks, and emerging privacy threats.



Which browser users are specifically affected by the VPN extension threat?



The security warning applies to individuals using certain free VPN extensions on the Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox web browsers. These extensions have been found secretly collecting data that users copy to their clipboards.



What types of sensitive information are at risk from these extensions?



Malicious extensions can capture any text recently copied to a clipboard, such as passwords, financial account numbers, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and two-factor authentication codes. CyberInsider notes that free tools often use this data as a revenue source when they do not charge users a fee.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: CyberInsider

Address: 217 Cedar St, Box 73, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864

Phone: 307-224-2517

Website: https://cyberinsider.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/free-vpn-extensions-caught-harvesting-clipboard-data-cyberinsider-warns-browser-users/