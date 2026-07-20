Wall Street's Next Big Infrastructure Stories are Chasing Impressive Growth Markets

DENVER, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) --

BOXABL Begins Its Public Market Journey

One of the most closely watched private companies in modular housing has officially reached a major milestone. BOXABL (NASDAQ:BXBL) has completed its business combination and began trading today, marking its transition into the public markets. The listing gives investors direct exposure to a company that has attracted significant attention for its factory-built housing concept aimed at addressing affordability, speed of construction, and scalable housing production.

The public debut comes as housing shortages, labor constraints, and demand for faster construction methods continue driving interest in modular and prefabricated building solutions. BOXABL's foldable housing design and automated manufacturing strategy have positioned the company as one of the more recognizable names in the modular housing space. As investors look for companies benefiting from long-term housing demand and industrialized construction, BOXABL’s launch represents another notable addition to the growing universe of innovative building technology companies.

Prior to its public listing, BOXABL raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors, indicating substantial public interest in its vision.

Xeriant's Nexboard Achieves Major Fire Certifications, Expanding Opportunities Across Multiple Construction Markets

Xeriant’s (OTCQB:XERI) Nexboard advanced building panel recently successfully passed the ASTM E286 and ASTM E84 fire certification tests, along with additional performance testing, strengthening its potential for widespread commercial adoption across numerous construction sectors.

These certifications significantly broaden Nexboard's addressable market, making the product suitable for conventional construction, modular and prefabricated housing, commercial buildings, residential developments, energy facilities, and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure projects, including data centers. As builders increasingly seek lightweight, fire-resistant, sustainable materials that satisfy evolving building codes, certified advanced composite products continue gaining industry attention. The successful testing represents an important milestone as Xeriant works to commercialize a construction material designed to serve multiple high-growth end markets where safety, durability, and performance remain critical purchasing factors.

Senmiao Technology Targets America's AI Infrastructure Boom with New Data Center Joint Venture

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) is making one of its most significant strategic moves to date, announcing the formation of Nebula Matrix AI LLC, a joint venture with Constant Energy Construction Corp. (CECC) to develop, finance, construct, and operate artificial intelligence data centers throughout the United States.

The partnership combines AIHS's access to capital markets with CECC's engineering, procurement, construction, and energy infrastructure expertise to pursue one of today's fastest-growing investment themes: AI infrastructure. The joint venture intends to oversee the complete development lifecycle, including site selection, power procurement, engineering, financing, construction, and long-term operations for AI data center projects. While projects remain subject to financing, regulatory approvals, due diligence, and commercial negotiations, the initiative signals AIHS's broader transformation beyond its historical automotive-related business toward digital infrastructure and energy assets.

Demand for AI computing continues accelerating as generative AI, cloud computing, and large language models require unprecedented amounts of computing power and electricity. Industry leaders including hyperscale cloud providers and technology companies have announced hundreds of billions of dollars in planned AI infrastructure investments, creating substantial opportunities throughout the data center supply chain. By positioning itself within this rapidly expanding ecosystem, Senmiao is seeking exposure to one of the defining infrastructure investment trends of the decade.

Sources

BOXABL Investor Relations: https://www.boxabl.com/ir

Nasdaq Market Site: https://www.nasdaq.com/

Xeriant, Inc.: https://xeriant.com/

ASTM International (Building Standards): https://www.astm.org/

Senmiao Technology Investor Relations: https://www.senmiao-tech.com/

SEC EDGAR Filings: https://www.sec.gov/edgar

U.S. Department of Energy – Data Center Energy Resources: https://www.energy.gov/

McKinsey & Company – The Rise of AI Infrastructure: https://www.mckinsey.com/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.