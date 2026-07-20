Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Announces $2 Million in Grants for Youth Summer Programming

Baltimore, Md., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) today announced Summer of Possibility 2027 (SPF27), which will provide $2 million in grants to support safe, joyful, and enriching summer programming for Baltimore children and youth.

The fund is designed to invest in community-rooted organizations that work directly with Baltimore’s young people and families. Through grants of $25,000 to $100,000, SPF27 will support summer programming that promotes learning, leadership, wellness, creativity, workforce development, and youth engagement.

Applications will open September 1, 2026, for Baltimore City-based organizations serving youth ages 0–24 through summer programming. The application deadline is October 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

“Every summer, Baltimore’s young people need places where they are known, cared for, challenged, and encouraged,” said Alysia Lee, President and CEO of the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund. “The organizations closest to our communities are already creating those places, often with limited resources and a deep commitment to young people. Through Summer of Possibility 2027, we are helping more young people access the relationships, experiences, and opportunities that can make their summer a foundation for confidence, connection, and future growth.”

Summer of Possibility 2027 is open to a wide range of Baltimore City-based, youth-centered organizations, including community-based, grassroots, youth-led, educational, nonprofit, fiscally sponsored, and first-time BCYF applicant. Faith-based organizations offering nonreligious youth programming may also apply. Eligible applicants must have nonprofit 501(c)(3) status or a fiscal sponsor, an annual operating budget of $750,000 or less, and meet additional eligibility requirements related to Baltimore City resident employees, organizational history, and youth programming experience.

Funding will support summer programming taking place June 14 through August 31, 2027, with an award period running from April 1 through September 30, 2027 to help organizations prepare, staff, deliver, and close out their summer programs. Programs should align with BCYF’s priorities around Culturally Sustaining, Future Forward, Doing Well by Doing, Youth Voice, and Networked programming. Together, these priorities reflect BCYF’s commitment to supporting opportunities that connect young people to culture, community, wellness, leadership, future pathways, and broader networks of support.

In addition to grant funding, applicants will have access to free support throughout the application process, including a Grant Review and Application Walkthrough Webinar, in-person information sessions, virtual group office hours, one-on-one application support, an application toolkit, FAQs, and accessibility accommodations upon request.

BCYF will host a Grant Review and Application Walkthrough virtual session on August 26, 2026. Applications will be submitted through the BCYF Grants Management Portal and will undergo an administrative review followed by review from a Community Grant Review Panel. Award notifications are currently anticipated on December 15, 2026.

Organizations interested in learning more about Summer of Possibility 2027 can visit https://bcyfund.org/grants/summer-of-possibility/. The page will be updated as application materials and additional resources become available.





About the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is a nonprofit, city-funded initiative dedicated to improving the lives of young people across Baltimore. BCYF employs a dual investment strategy—pairing direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training and learning supports that promote long-term sustainability and strengthen Baltimore's youth ecosystem. Through this approach, BCYF delivers vital financial and educational resources to community-based organizations in education, health, safety, and enrichment, ensuring every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.bcyfund.org.