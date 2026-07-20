CIX Trading Receives Key Regulatory Approvals from the OSC and CIRO and Prepares for Launch of Its Next-Generation Alternative Trading System

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIX Trading Inc. (“CIX”), Canada's next-generation alternative trading system (“ATS”), today announced that CIX’s application to operate an ATS has been approved by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”). In addition, CIX’s registration as a Dealer Member and Marketplace Member has been approved by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”).

With the receipt of these key regulatory approvals and the overwhelming support of its industry partners and influential market participants, CIX is preparing to formally launch ATS operations in early September.

“For too long, Canadian equity markets have operated in the shadow of structural and technological advances that investors and institutions in the United States have come to take for granted. The launch of CIX’s ATS operations is an important step toward closing the innovation gap between the U.S. and Canadian equity trading markets — and helps keep Canada competitive with global market alternatives,” said Jeff Foster, Founder and CEO.

“We commend the OSC and CIRO for their diligent review, and the broad support our application received from leading participants in the Canadian capital markets. We believe Canadian investors will reap the benefits of enhanced execution and market efficiency, greater liquidity, broader access, and a stronger, more resilient market,” continued Mr. Foster.

CIX was built on the conviction that Canadian investors deserve the same quality of execution, the same access, and the same commitment to innovation that define the best venues in the world. CIX is pleased to contribute to the development of vibrant, dynamic, and competitive Canadian capital markets.

In connection with its upcoming launch, the CIX made certain changes to the initial functionality of the ATS as described in the Notice of Initial Operations and Request for Comment published on November 12, 2025:

Mixed central limit order book (Mixed CLOB): CIX has removed the Mixed CLOB from its functionality. CIX will pursue regulatory approval for a Mixed CLOB in the future. Launch of fractional trading and extended hours: CIX will launch fractional trading and extended hours trading in Q4 of 2026. The timing of the launch of these features will be dependent on CIRO readiness. Symbol eligibility for extended hours trading: At launch, extended hours trading will be limited to securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and CBOE Canada. CIX will pursue regulatory approval for additional securities in the future.





About CIX Trading Inc.

CIX Trading Inc. is building Canada's most technologically advanced equity marketplace, combining high-performance execution with local access and modern infrastructure. CIX is designed to deliver fairness, flexibility, and superior performance.

At launch, CIX will operate three trading venues, each with its own unique value proposition. Powered by IntelligentCross, the largest ATS in the United States, CIX's platform features advanced matching technology that delivers better post-trade markouts and reduced slippage.

For more information, visit www.thecix.ca or contact info@thecix.ca .

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