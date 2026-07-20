Applied Biologics Announces Submission of XWRAP® Translational Research Abstract for Consideration at SAWC Fall 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced submission of a scientific abstract describing new translational research involving XWRAP® for consideration at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2026.

The submitted abstract, entitled “Proprietary Processing of Placental Tissue Allografts Influences Wound Healing Trajectories in a Rodent Excisional Wound Model,” describes findings from a translational research study evaluating the biologic effects of placental tissue processing methodologies on wound healing outcomes. The research evaluated XWRAP and a conventionally processed placental tissue comparator using histologic and immunohistochemical analyses to assess wound-healing trajectories, inflammatory remodeling, cellular proliferation, and tissue resolution.

“We remain committed to generating both clinical and scientific evidence supporting our technologies,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Scientific meetings such as SAWC provide an important opportunity for researchers and clinicians to share new findings and advance the understanding of wound healing biology.”

Joydeep Basu, PhD, Vice President of Research and Development at Applied Biologics and lead author of the submitted abstract, added, “The objective of this research was to better understand how processing methodologies may influence biologic activity and wound-healing trajectories. We look forward to sharing these findings with the wound care community if selected for presentation.”

SAWC is one of the leading scientific and clinical meetings dedicated to advancing wound care and tissue repair through research, education, and collaboration. Applied Biologics expects to provide additional updates regarding acceptance and presentation status as information becomes available.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound covering intended for the management of chronic wounds. Applied Biologics continues to evaluate XWRAP through prospective clinical research programs designed to generate meaningful clinical evidence regarding patient outcomes.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.