ImageFIRST Announces Launch of 6th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest, Recognizing Excellence in Healthcare

20 healthcare heroes to be honored nationwide for going above and beyond to enhance the patient experienc

 | Source: ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists

King of Prussia, PA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST®, the leading healthcare linen services provider, announces the launch of its 6th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest, a nationwide campaign recognizing Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. HeroesFIRST celebrates individuals who align closely with ImageFIRST’s Values – Be Safe, Be Honest, Be Respectful and most of all, Be Remarkable. 

Nominations are currently underway by ImageFIRST Service Team members and Customer Advocates in their 80+ markets across the country. Following the nomination period, 20 remarkable finalists will be selected and featured in a national online vote. The top eight heroes with the most votes will be awarded a share of $16,500 in monetary prizes for representing the best in patient experience. 

“ImageFIRST has the privilege of partnering with healthcare professionals who make a positive impact in the lives of patients every day,” says ImageFIRST Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Mike Martin. “HeroesFIRST is an opportunity to recognize those individuals whose commitment, professionalism, and compassion strengthen the patient experience and inspire those around them. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and the important role they play in advancing quality care.”  

During the nomination process, ImageFIRST associates aim to create positive moments for each caregiver – celebrating their dedication to patient care with a certificate, balloons and care packages. 2025’s HeroesFIRST campaign recognized more than 600 nominees. Following a nationwide vote, last year’s HeroesFIRST contest awarded the top eight winners, with Javen Hinojosa of Edinburg, TX being the first-place winner. “I am very grateful to have been nominated for the HeroesFIRST award,” said Hinojosa. “I never ask to be recognized as I am passionate about what I do, and this is the profession that I chose. I am beyond appreciative for such an opportunity and I want to thank ImageFIRST, my STHS team, friends, family and supporters for this award.” 

Nationwide voting opens Wednesday, September 30th, and remains open until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, October 16th. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 26th.   

To learn more or cast a vote from September 30th - October 16th, visit heroes.imagefirst.com.  

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ABOUT IMAGEFIRST 

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, facility service programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited (63) and TRSA Food Service certified (8) facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com

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