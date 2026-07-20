ARA to Highlight Innovations at Space & Missile Defense Symposium

Huntsville, Ala., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will highlight its advances in space and missile defense innovations at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, August 11-13, 2026.

The conference, themed “Innovative Solutions to Defend the Homeland,” aims to propel innovation and strategic dialogue, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, critical discussions, and cutting-edge insights driving national and global security forward from the space and missile defense community.

At the 2026 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, ARA will feature its capabilities supporting current defense initiatives in Booth 831. Themed “Transitioning Missile Defense Innovation into Reality,” the ARA booth will include solutions for:

Missile Defense & Hypersonics – We transform cutting edge research into operational capability by combining physics based modeling, multi-domain weaponeering, rapid prototyping, and advanced sensing. This integrated approach accelerates the transition of innovative missile defense and hypersonic defeat concepts into mission-ready solutions.

Space Weaponeering – We turn advanced space weaponeering concepts into practical tools through an end-to-end methodology that unifies kinetic and non-kinetic effects with operationally realistic behavior. This enables Warfighters to confidently apply full-spectrum effects based on validated, real world ready lethality and survivability insights.

Space Domain Awareness (SDA) – We convert next generation SDA technologies into operational advantage by leveraging cloud integrated architectures, edge accelerated processing, and advanced algorithms. These innovations deliver actionable orbit determination, resilient multi sensor fusion, and persistent tracking to support rapid, high-confidence engagements.

Nuclear Effects Modeling – We bring innovative nuclear effects science into practical application through physics driven workflows that generate high fidelity environments and deliver validated effects into simulations at near real time speeds. This capability allows operators to rapidly explore scenarios and make informed decisions grounded in realistic nuclear effects modeling.

Cloud Solutions – We operationalize digital innovation by providing a cloud native DevSecOps platform that unifies diverse data and Command and Control ecosystems within a secure, multi classification environment. This platform enables teams to rapidly deploy solutions, scale processing, and collaborate securely to support mission execution at speed.

Cyber Effects – We translate advanced cyber research into operational modeling tools through a next generation, data driven cyber effects suite. Or solutions characterize cyber physical systems, predict Red and Blue outcomes, and quantify mission impact to help operators apply cyber effects with clarity, precision, and real world relevance.

ARA is building on its deep expertise in weaponeering, modeling and simulation, command and control, and more, to drive the development of advanced capabilities that will shape future mission success. With a strong history of partnering with government and defense organizations to address complex and evolving threats, the company is committed to collaboration that helps transition emerging technologies toward operational success.

ARA provides innovations that make our world safer, make us more secure, and help ensure our nation remains at the forefront of emerging space and missile technologies. ARA’s mission is to serve as the company that government and industry partners turn to for solutions to critical space, missile defense and hypersonic gaps.

For more information, visit www.ara.com/SMD.

JOIN US

Booth 831

CONTACT

SMD-2026@ara.com

About ARAApplied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

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