Betsey Rhynhart Joins Board of Directors of Ledyard Financial Group

HANOVER, N.H., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX®: LFGP) (the “Company”), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Betsey Rhynhart has been appointed to the Board of Directors of both Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. and Ledyard National Bank, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Betsey to our Board of Directors,” said Charles Petersen, Chair of the Board. “Her extensive executive experience in the healthcare sector brings a valuable and unique perspective to our team, and we believe her deep understanding of community health and her organizational leadership will meaningfully strengthen our work for the communities we serve.”

As Vice President of Population Health at Concord Hospital since 2017, Ms. Rhynhart has driven system-wide transformation across quality, safety, community health, and patient experience, earning national recognition and the #1 New Hampshire ranking for social responsibility. Her accomplishments include leading the system’s $107 million community health impact plan and community benefits reporting, advancing the system's first health equity strategic plan, boosting vaccine uptake through large-scale outreach, and establishing an AI governance framework. Prior to her role as Vice President, Ms. Rhynhart served as Executive Director of Accountable Care, and Director of Program Development as part of the executive leadership team at the hospital.

Ms. Rhynhart serves on the Board of the New Hampshire Foundation for Healthy Communities, as well as Granite United Way, the Anticancer Lifestyle Foundation, the New Hampshire Technical Institute, and Riverbend Community Mental Health. She is a graduate of both Leadership New Hampshire and the University of Vermont, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Small Business Administration, and she holds a master’s degree from Boston University’s School of Public Health.

About the Company

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991. Ledyard National Bank is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned OTCQX® Best Markets under the trading symbol LFGP. For additional information about the company, stock activity, or financial results please visit the Investor Relations section of bank’s website (www.ledyard.bank).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. Ledyard Financial Group disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

Contact:

Peter J. Sprudzs, CFO

(603) 640-2743

Peter.sprudzs@ledyard.bank