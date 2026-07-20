JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Spotlights Master Filmmakers and Cinematic Icons in Ultimate Summer Cultural Lineup

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles proudly elevates its commitment to showcasing the vanguard of Japanese filmmaking and storytelling this summer season. Headlining the summer calendar are two exclusive, star-studded cinematic events: a special preview screening of “Sheep In The Box” featuring an in-person Q&A with Palme d'Or-winning auteur Hirokazu Koreeda, and a comprehensive 60th anniversary celebration of the global pop-culture phenomenon “Ultraman.”

“Japanese cinema has long served as a profound window into our culture, values, and evolving relationship with the world,” said Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “This summer, we are thrilled to bring the masterworks of Japanese film directly to the heart of Hollywood. By hosting visionaries like Hirokazu Koreeda and honoring trailblazing cinematic legacies like ‘Ultraman,’ JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles continues its dedication to bridging cultures and providing creators with a premier platform on the global stage.”

Alongside these high-profile film events, visitors can also dive deep into Japan’s rich heritage through the landmark exhibition, “WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine.” The free exhibition, on view through October 18, 2026, delves into the unique culinary tradition of washoku and how it is shaped through the distinctive environment of the Japanese archipelago, thousands of years of ingenuity, and the Japanese people’s deep reverence for and relationship with nature.

Whether you are looking to take in a rare film screening with international directors and stars, beat the midday heat in a peaceful gallery setting, or create your own unique masterwork in a weekend workshop, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles provides an immersive, multi-sensory journey to Japan without ever leaving the city of Los Angeles.

Here is a schedule of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ summer programming and events:

“Sheep in the Box” | Film Screening & Talk feat. Director Hirokazu Koreeda

Date: Fri., July 24, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: AMC Century City (10250 Santa Monica Blvd #2000, Los Angeles, CA 90067)

Fee: Varies

In a major cinematic coup, NEON and JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles proudly present an exclusive screening of “Sheep in the Box,” the highly anticipated new family drama from master filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda (“Shoplifters,” “Monster.”) Set in the near future, this moving, quiet sci-fi masterpiece follows a grieving couple (played by Haruka Ayase and Daigo) who navigate the profound loss of their young son by welcoming a replacement humanoid robot into their home. Following the film, Director Koreeda will take the stage for an intimate conversation exploring the creative process, the distinctly Japanese sensibilities that shape his work, and the film's poignant eco-parable themes.

The Ultraman Phenomenon | Celebrating 60 Years of a Heroic Legacy

Date: Sun., July 26, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $20 (incl. taxes and etc.)

Celebrate six decades of Japan’s most iconic giant superhero! Since debuting in 1966, “Ultraman,” created by the "Father of Tokusatsu" Eiji Tsuburaya, has evolved into a global cultural titan inspiring creators from Guillermo del Toro to Hideo Kojima. This 60th anniversary event features a special screening of the new celebratory documentary “The Origin of Ultraman” (planned by Hirokazu Koreeda and featuring interviews with Hideaki Anno, Shinji Higuchi, and Nicolas Winding Refn), followed by a dynamic live panel discussion with Emmy-winning filmmaker Shannon Tindle and director John Aoshima (“Ultraman: Rising.”)

Admission to the gallery, the library, and the Mindfulness Lounge at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

“WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine” Exhibition

Dates: Now through Oct. 18, 2026

Time: (Mon. – Fri.) 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.) 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

This stunning, complimentary exhibition explores the profound philosophy, history, and seasonal wisdom of UNESCO-recognized traditional Japanese cuisine. Through hyper-realistic food models, multimedia installations, and historical replicas spanning 10,000 years, visitors can explore how Japan’s diverse geography shapes its world-renowned culinary identity. Developed in collaboration with Asahi Shimbun and the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, the program marks the exhibition’s first presentation outside of Japan.

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon), restaurant space, and the library.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com