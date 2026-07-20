CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026 Returns to Toronto with “Beyond AI” Focus on Building Intelligent, Resilient & Human-Centered SMEs

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to announce the 7th annual Small Business Summit, returning to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building) on October 13, 2026. Widely recognized as one of Canada's premier gatherings for entrepreneurs, founders, and small business leaders, the Summit continues its mission of empowering SMEs with practical insights, connections, and strategies for sustainable growth.

CanadianSME is also pleased to welcome Amazon Business back as the Presenting Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, continuing a successful partnership dedicated to helping Canadian small and medium-sized businesses innovate, scale, and thrive. Amazon Business has played a pivotal role in supporting the Summit’s mission of delivering valuable education, networking opportunities, and practical business solutions to entrepreneurs across Canada.

This year's theme, "Beyond AI: Building Intelligent, Resilient, and Human-Centered Canadian SMEs," reflects a shift from early-stage AI adoption toward real-world impact. The 2026 Summit will focus on how small and medium-sized businesses can translate technology into measurable outcomes, strengthen operational resilience, and build meaningful customer and employee experiences in an increasingly complex business environment.

“Small businesses are at a defining moment where technology, innovation, and human connection must come together to create sustainable growth. The future of entrepreneurship is not just about adopting new tools—it is about using them strategically to build stronger, more resilient, and more customer-focused businesses. Through the Small Business Summit, our goal is to provide entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, and resources they need to confidently navigate this evolving landscape,” said SK Uddin, Founder and CEO of CanadianSME Small Business Magazine.

The event will bring together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business leaders for a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to deliver practical, actionable insights. Sessions will explore topics such as digital transformation, leadership, operational efficiency, marketing innovation, cybersecurity, funding, and the evolving role of AI in business strategy.

Attendees will also benefit from high-value networking opportunities, connecting with peers, service providers, and ecosystem partners who are shaping the future of Canada's SME landscape. The Summit continues to serve as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and business growth across industries.

As in previous years, the Summit will highlight real-world business challenges and solutions, with programming designed to support founders and operators at every stage of growth. While additional speakers, sponsors, and partners will be announced in the coming months, the 2026 edition is expected to continue attracting leading voices from across finance, technology, logistics, and entrepreneurship.

Featured Summit Experience

Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda including:

Keynote Sessions featuring practical insights from industry leaders and operators.

featuring practical insights from industry leaders and operators. Panel Discussions on resilience, innovation, and scaling Canadian SMEs in a global economy.

on resilience, innovation, and scaling Canadian SMEs in a global economy. Interactive Workshops focused on execution, tools, and real-world business applications.

focused on execution, tools, and real-world business applications. Networking Opportunities designed to foster collaboration, partnerships, and growth.

Who Should Attend

The Summit is designed for:

Small business owners and entrepreneurs

Startup founders and scaling companies

Corporate innovators and SME operators

Consultants, advisors, and ecosystem partners

Whether building, scaling, or modernizing a business, attendees will gain actionable strategies to navigate change and unlock growth.

Event Details

Date: October 13, 2026

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building), 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON

Register for free at: www.smesummit.ca

About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is Canada's leading platform dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through insights, storytelling, and events that drive innovation, growth, and entrepreneurship across the country.

Media Contact

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

info@canadiansme.ca

416-655-0205 | 647-668-5785