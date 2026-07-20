SunPower to Report Q2’26 Results July 28

OREM, Utah, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) a solar technology, services, and installation company, will present its Q2’26 results via webcast on Tuesday, July 28, at 1:00pm ET. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website: https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events.

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Company Contacts:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

IR@sunpower.com

(801) 515-8727

Source: SunPower Inc.