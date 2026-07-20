Healthrise Establishes Outside Sales Team: Michele Iuliucci to Lead as Vice President of Commercial Growth and Strategy

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthrise today announced the appointment of Michele A. Iuliucci , CRPSC, as vice president of commercial growth and strategy, where she will lead the company’s newly established Outside Sales team and drive commercial growth initiatives nationwide. A veteran healthcare sales leader with deep expertise in helping health systems improve financial performance, Iuliucci will be supported by a team of seasoned sales professionals, including Albert Bezjian as regional vice president of sales; Richard Caruso as regional vice president of sales; and Gett Johnson as national account executive.

Together, the expanded sales team brings more than 100 years of combined experience across healthcare finance, revenue cycle management, enterprise sales and strategic growth, helping accelerate Healthrise’s commercial expansion nationwide.

"Healthcare organizations are navigating an unbelievable level of financial pressure, operational complexity and change," said David Farbman, CEO of Healthrise. "To help our clients succeed in this environment, we need leaders who not only understand these challenges but have spent their careers solving them. Michele’s deep healthcare and financial expertise, together with Albert, Richie and Gett’s track record of driving growth with health systems, will help fuel Healthrise’s next phase of expansion and build on the momentum we’ve already created.”

Iuliucci will lead Healthrise's commercial growth initiatives and strategic market expansion. She brings more than 35 years of healthcare and treasury management experience, including 15 years at PNC Healthcare, where she advanced to senior vice president, healthcare treasury management officer. Throughout her career, Iuliucci has advised health system CFOs and executive leaders on strategies to optimize working capital, improve financial operations and drive sustainable growth. Her ability to bridge healthcare finance, operational strategy and relationship-driven partnerships will help guide Healthrise’s expansion and strengthen its connections with healthcare organizations nationwide.

"After more than three decades in healthcare, I’ve learned that lasting impact comes from understanding the business realities organizations face and building partnerships rooted in trust, expertise and shared goals," said Iuliucci. "Health systems need partners who can bring together industry knowledge, strategic insight and practical solutions that align with their unique priorities. I’m honored to lead this team at Healthrise and build partnerships that help health organizations thrive.”

Bezjian brings 15 years of healthcare revenue cycle sales experience helping health systems implement enterprise-scale financial solutions. Most recently, he served as regional vice president of sales at Cognizant, where he secured multimillion-dollar revenue cycle partnerships while managing a $30 million client portfolio. Earlier in his career, Bezjian held leadership roles at nThrive, e4e Healthcare and CareCloud, building expertise across outsourced revenue cycle services, practice management and electronic health record solutions.

Caruso has built a career helping health systems improve financial performance through enterprise revenue cycle partnerships. During nearly a decade with RSource/Knowtion Health, he closed large-scale healthcare partnerships and played a role in the company's successful acquisitions. He later founded Intrepid Healthcare Solutions before joining Healthrise, bringing an entrepreneurial perspective and deep expertise in revenue cycle transformation and outsourcing strategy.

Johnson brings more than 35 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management and healthcare technology. Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions with organizations including Allscripts, Waystar, Inovalon, Medusind, Plutus Health and CSI, consistently driving enterprise growth while helping healthcare organizations optimize revenue cycle operations. His expertise spans revenue cycle management, healthcare IT, enterprise software and technology-enabled operational improvement.

The expanded sales leadership team reinforces Healthrise's commitment to helping healthcare organizations strengthen financial performance, optimize revenue cycle operations and navigate the evolving healthcare landscape through expert guidance, innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

About Healthrise

Healthrise is a healthcare consulting and technology firm that provides revenue cycle management, electronic health record optimization and strategic advisory services to hospitals and health systems across the United States. Founded in 2012, the company partners with organizations to improve financial and operational performance through customized, data-driven solutions. Healthrise has supported more than 25 health systems and managed over $35 billion in net patient revenue, helping clients strengthen long-term sustainability and care delivery. For more information, please visit www.healthrise.com .

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