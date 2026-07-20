TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

 | Source: TDb Split Corp. TDb Split Corp.

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2026.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.85 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.26 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.11.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details 

Class A Share (XTD)
$0.05000
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.05833
Record Date:July 31, 2026
Payable Date:August 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 