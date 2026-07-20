TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2026.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.85 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.26 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.11.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (XTD)

$0.05000 Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833 Record Date: July 31, 2026 Payable Date: August 10, 2026



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