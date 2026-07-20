Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Host Investor Day on November 13

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced that the company will host a 2026 Investor Day at the Company's headquarters in Westlake on Friday, November 13, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. EST.



The event will include presentations from Goosehead’s executive leadership team outlining the company’s vision, long-term growth plans, and strategic priorities.

A live webcast and replay following the event will be available at Goosehead Investor Relations.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Maddie Middleton

Goosehead Insurance - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: madeline.middleton@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com