Sierra Log & Timber Launches Free Scaled Study Plan Database and Interactive Pre-Construction Planner

CHICO, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Log and Timber LLC has launched an integrated digital planning platform designed to help landowners, custom builders and real estate professionals organize the early stages of log and timber home development.





The platform connects the company’s online floor plan database at LogHomeFloorPlans.shop with the beta Sierra Action Planner, creating a centralized workflow for evaluating home concepts, reviewing dimensions, building a preliminary timeline and organizing project information.

The company’s online library currently includes 90 filterable log, timber, cabin, accessory dwelling unit, ranch, barn and related designs. Users can request a free scaled study set for available models. The study sets use a ¼-inch-equals-one-foot scale and are delivered digitally within three business days. They are intended for preliminary evaluation and are not permit-ready architectural or engineering documents.

Connecting Home Designs With Project Planning

The Sierra Action Planner organizes a custom home project into 10 phases and 56 milestones, beginning with feasibility and budgeting and continuing through permitting, construction and final project handover.

Users enter their anticipated project start and completion dates to create a preliminary calendar-based roadmap. Adjustable timeline controls allow users to lengthen or shorten individual phases while proportionally updating later stages.

The beta platform also provides:

A calendar-based project timeline.

Progress tracking and milestone checklists.

Custom milestone and project note fields.

PDF report generation.

Calendar export and synchronization tools.

Secure storage for plans, permits, contracts and other project files.

A visual project history for uploaded construction photographs.





The planner is currently available free during its public beta period. Sierra describes it as a planning guide that users can review and adjust with their builders and professional advisors.

“Custom home projects often begin with disconnected information and no shared planning framework,” said Larry Trimboli, founder and president of Sierra Log and Timber LLC. “By connecting scaled study plans with an interactive project timeline, we aim to help people organize early decisions and better understand the steps that may be involved before construction begins.”

Why This Matters

Developing a custom home on undeveloped land can involve zoning, site evaluation, financing, engineering, utilities, permitting, procurement and construction scheduling.

The integrated platform is intended to give users an earlier view of these activities before they commit to final architectural plans, engineering services or a construction contract.

It may also help users identify questions to discuss with:

Local building departments.

Licensed architects and engineers.

General contractors.

Construction lenders.

Surveyors and geotechnical professionals.

Septic, well and utility specialists.

Homeowners associations and design-review boards.

The platform does not determine whether a design is suitable for a specific property and does not replace professional architectural, engineering, legal, lending or code-compliance advice.





Who This Helps

Landowners and Prospective Homeowners

Users can compare home layouts, review preliminary dimensions and organize a potential development timeline before commissioning final construction documents.

Custom Home Builders

Builders may use the planner as an early-stage communication and project-organization resource. Timelines and milestones can be adjusted to reflect local processes, contractor schedules and project-specific requirements.

Real Estate Professionals

Land agents and brokers may use the scaled study plans to help prospective buyers discuss how different home sizes and layouts could relate to a vacant property. Any site fit, setback or buildability determination must still be verified by qualified local professionals.

Planned Mobile Availability

Sierra Log and Timber states that it plans to introduce mobile versions of the platform for iOS and Android beginning August 1, 2026, during the public beta period.

The mobile launch date and availability remain subject to final development, testing and app-store approval. The company should confirm active Apple App Store and Google Play listings before the release is published.

Platform Availability

The web-based floor plan database and Sierra Action Planner are currently available to landowners, builders and real estate professionals across the United States.

Users can explore available models and request free scaled study sets through LogHomeFloorPlans.shop. The Action Planner is available through planner.sierralogandtimber.com.

About Sierra Log and Timber LLC

Sierra Log and Timber LLC designs, manufactures and distributes red cedar log and timber home packages from its headquarters in Chico, California.

The company states that it has served customers across the United States since 1992. Its services include home design, drafting, engineering coordination, custom manufacturing and nationwide distribution of log and timber building packages.