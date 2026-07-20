EdgeMode, Mora Town Council and other developers of the DC MALPICA AI 300 MW project present a strategic investment of 3 billion euros to the Castilla-La Mancha Regional Government

The working meeting served to outline the technical, economic, and environmental details of the project

Anticipates the construction of two large artificial intelligence data centers and the creation of up to 5,000 jobs during its execution





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MALPICA, Spain, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mora Town Council and the promoting companies of the DC MALPICA IA 300 MW project, spearheaded by EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), have held a working meeting with officials from the Government of Castilla-La Mancha at the Provincial Delegation of the Regional Government in Guadalajara, with the objective of officially presenting this strategic initiative, resolving questions raised by the different ministries involved, and advancing the administrative processing of the project.

During the meeting, the regional executive was also informed that the developers are finalizing the necessary documentation to request the declaration of Priority Project of Castilla-La Mancha, a designation intended for investments of special relevance due to their economic, social, and industrial impact in the region.

The project, developed by EdgeMode and BlackBerry AIF, contemplates an estimated investment of 3 billion euros for the construction of a technological campus formed by two state-of-the-art data centers, 150,000 square meters each, with a combined capacity of 300 MW, designed to house high-performance computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence applications.

One of the most innovative aspects of the initiative is its energy model. The complex has been designed to generate its own energy, significantly reducing its dependence on the conventional electrical grid, while incorporating next-generation technologies that practically completely minimize water consumption for its operation, thus responding to one of the main sustainability challenges associated with this type of infrastructure.

In addition to its technological dimension, the project represents an extraordinary opportunity for the economic development of Mora and Castilla-La Mancha. Initial forecasts from the project developers point to the creation of up to 5,000 jobs during the construction phase and approximately 1,000 direct and indirect jobs once the facilities become operational.



Statements and Perspectives

The Mayor of Mora, Emilio Bravo, highlighted the importance of the meeting and the institutional support required for an investment of this magnitude. "Today we have taken an important step to continue advancing a project that can transform the economic future of Mora and become one of the largest technological hubs in Castilla-La Mancha. We appreciate the regional government's willingness to learn in depth about an initiative that combines innovation, sustainability, and job creation."

Bravo pointed out that the Town Council will continue to collaborate with all administrations and promoting companies to facilitate the project's development with the utmost respect for current regulations. "Our goal is for Mora to be a protagonist in the new digital economy. We are talking about an unprecedented investment that can attract talent, auxiliary companies, innovation, and opportunities for several generations of Mora residents."

The Mora Town Council considers that the meeting held in Guadalajara represents a new step forward in the consolidation of a project destined to position the municipality as a benchmark in digital infrastructures, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence, generating a significant driving effect on the business fabric, innovation, and employment of all of Castilla-La Mancha.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io