OATS from AARP Releases "Caring for Caregivers" Report Highlighting Tech Training as Key to Reducing Caregiver Stress

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today at USAging’s Answers on Aging Conference, the national nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP released the “Caring for Caregivers Report,” based on a survey of over 350 caregivers across the United States examining how technology shapes the caregiving experience. The report dives into how technology is helping, where it is adding frustration, and what support caregivers need to use digital tools with more confidence.

Based on insights from participants of OATS flagship Senior Planet program, the report finds that digital tools have become deeply woven into everyday caregiving tasks and aims to launch a broader conversation around how technology can help. The study comes as more older adults are taking on caregiving responsibilities while managing their own health and financial security. With nearly half of respondents caring for a spouse or partner, the findings underscore the need for technology that eases daily caregiving rather than becoming another source of stress.

Topline findings include:

Even essential tools can be hard to use: 76% reported using patient portals and electronic health records, and 65% identified them as the most useful caregiving technology, yet these systems were also among the most frustrating to navigate, showing that even the most valuable tools can be difficult to use.

Caregivers want to learn on their own terms: Respondents preferred building digital skills through video tutorials, hotlines, newsletters, and self-paced classes over in-person options, suggesting that flexible, on-demand training better fits caregiving schedules compared to fixed classes.

Caregivers want help navigating real-life resources: Respondents showed the strongest interest in government programs, support groups, and education and training, showing that caregivers are looking for practical guidance, not just more tools.





“Our findings show that caregivers rely on technology every day, yet many still face barriers to using those tools with confidence. This report highlights opportunities to better support caregivers through practical technology training,” said Alex Glazebrook, VP of Business Operations at OATS from AARP. “Through free, flexible support systems, OATS helps caregivers build confidence so that technology can reduce stress and give them back valuable time when they need it most.”

These findings point to a clear opportunity for organizations across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to make caregiving tools easier to find, easier to use, and better aligned with caregivers’ real needs. OATS is calling on developers, healthcare systems, and public agencies to build solutions informed by the people who understand caregiving best: caregivers themselves.

For more information about findings, insights and implications or to view the full 2026 report, visit oats/caring-for-caregivers.

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. The mission of OATS is “to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.” OATS is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

Media Contact:

DeAnna Varilias (Litzky PR, on behalf of OATS from AARP)

dvarilias@litzkypr.com