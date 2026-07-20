T3 Defense Subsidiary ITS Delivers Advanced Composite Materials Production Line to Leading Building Materials Manufacturer, Bringing Defense-Proven Fiberglass Technology to Industrial Scale

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense and industrial businesses, today announced that its subsidiary, Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions ("ITS"), has designed and delivered a custom composite materials production line to a leading Israeli building materials manufacturer.

Bringing its defense-proven fiberglass production expertise to a line for a customer in building materials, ITS was able to fully integrate automated materials handling, precision application, and fiberglass-based reinforcement to manufacture advanced composite products at industrial scale. Applying its Design for Manufacturing (DFM) methodology, ITS assumed end-to-end responsibility for mechanical engineering design, machining, supply chain management, integration, and factory deployment, enabling the manufacturer to achieve production-ready output with the precision and delivery reliability that characterizes ITS's work across defense and industrial programs.





"Defense capability increasingly depends on sovereign manufacturing supply chains. Nations that cannot produce the components their defense programs require at home face critical vulnerabilities at exactly the wrong moment. ITS is closing that gap," said Menny Shalom, Chairman and CEO of T3 Defense. "Composite materials are becoming foundational across defense and industrial manufacturing, and the ability to produce them reliably at scale is a strategic capability in its own right. This production line gives the customer exactly that foundation, at the precision that defense and industrial programs demand. As governments and prime contractors continue to prioritize localized, qualified manufacturing, we expect ITS to be an increasingly sought-after partner for exactly this type of capability-building engagement."

The delivery marks the latest milestone in an ongoing relationship between ITS and the undisclosed customer, reflecting confidence the customer has placed in ITS as a long-term manufacturing partner. The expansion of the collaboration to include a dedicated continuous production line underscores ITS's ability to support customers across successive programs and scale, translating early-stage engineering partnerships into full production-ready industrial infrastructure.

About ITS

Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions (ITS) is an engineering and manufacturing systems company that develops specialized production lines for complex defense and industrial technologies. Using a Design for Manufacturing (DFM) methodology, ITS designs production systems that enable advanced products to be manufactured reliably and at scale. By combining engineering design, machining, supply chain management, and factory deployment, ITS helps customers move technologies from concept to production-ready manufacturing environments. ITS is a majority-owned subsidiary of T3 Defense Inc. For more information, visit www.its-eng.com.

About T3 Defense

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programs. The company targets businesses operating at constrained, qualification-driven, or execution-critical points across the industrial base where strategic value exists and where qualification, capacity, and execution are decisive. Through disciplined M&A, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized operating autonomy, T3 Defense seeks to strengthen critical defense capabilities and compound long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding ITS's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the expected performance of the production line delivered to the client, and the Company's growth strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. T3 Defense Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

ITS Inc.

Amit Cwitk

amitc@its-eng.com

Investor Relations (US)

Lena Cati

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

Val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a8ef911-21c5-41ff-836e-ced801f68e93