Netchex Launches Mesh: AI HR Teammates for the Deskless Workforce

Covington, LA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netchex, a payroll and human capital management (HCM) platform for businesses with deskless workforces, today announced Mesh, a team of AI HR teammates that anticipate problems and complete work before anyone asks. It goes beyond the ask-and-answer chatbots that define most AI in HR today.





Most HR software is built for the corporate office. But in a restaurant group, a hotel, a dealership, a healthcare practice, or another real-world business in America, roughly 80% of employees never sit at a desk. Shift swaps happen over group texts and timecards come in late. The HR teams behind these operations are lean and chronically understaffed. Often a single admin is running payroll, approving timecards, fielding PTO requests, and onboarding new hires, all before lunch. None of it is hard. All of it adds up.

Rather than waiting to be asked, Mesh’s six specialists continuously monitor payroll, scheduling, time, and HR data. Each handles a complete workflow, with humans approving the decisions that matter:

Penny, a payroll assistant who chases missing timecards and flags payroll issues Atlas, a people ops coordinator who connects onboarding, status changes, documents, and approvals Sentinel, a compliance and risk analyst who watches for patterns and gaps teams don’t have time to see Nova, a workforce analyst who turns scattered data into signals managers can act on Milo, an employee concierge who files PTO, arranges shift coverage, pulls pay stubs, and answers policy questions instantly Nettie, a service partner who troubleshoots issues and answers product questions for admins, drawing on every Netchex knowledge article and training resource

These six are the founding roster. Netchex plans to add more teammates over time. Because Mesh sees across pay, scheduling, time, and HR in one platform, it connects dots other tools see only in pieces: flagging a schedule-loading pattern that is turning a strong employee into a flight risk, or catching expiring technician certifications weeks before they create a staffing gap.

Mesh builds on Netchex’s acquisition of Mesh.ai, a Y Combinator backed, AI-first performance and engagement platform. After the acquisition, the Mesh.ai team set out to scale the technology across every workflow an HR team touches, and built the AI teammates announced today.

“Our mission has always been to build the best software and support for deskless industries. AI teammates are how we keep delivering on that, giving every operator the bench strength that used to be reserved for companies ten times their size,” said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex.





“Operators have been told AI will change everything, but so far it mostly just answers questions when you ask. Mesh gets ahead of the work, handles what people hate doing, and lets them focus on what matters. It can do that because it sees payroll, time, scheduling, and HR as one operation, not different disconnected systems,” said Saurabh Nangia, Chief Product Officer of Netchex & founder of Mesh.ai.

Mesh also works where teams already are. Employees can file PTO, swap shifts, and check pay stubs directly inside ChatGPT or Claude. Managers can spot overtime trends and approve requests. Admins can run payroll audits and pull headcount reports without opening Netchex. Nothing sensitive is submitted without human approval.

“Our team is small, and we all wear a lot of hats. Having an AI agent continuously checking for errors, handling the prep work, and taking care of routine steps could be a total game changer,” said Tabitha Lehman of Northwest X Southern, a multi-property hotel group and Netchex customer.

Customers in Netchex’s early access program report winning back roughly half of their Monday admin time and a double-digit drop in payroll corrections (directional results from early access, not audited benchmarks). Gartner predicts 40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents by 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025.

Mesh is rolling out to Netchex customers, beginning with early access. To meet the AI teammates or request a demo, visit netchex.com/mesh.



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About Netchex

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex is a payroll and human capital management platform purpose-built for businesses where work happens on the floor, in the field, and on the frontline. More than 7,500 businesses across the country trust Netchex to bring hiring, scheduling, payroll, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance into one system. Netchex is ranked #1 for service on G2. Learn more at netchex.com.