Lenders One Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Reflecting the Strength of Its Network

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative (“L1” or “Lenders One”), a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, community banks and credit unions (collectively “members”), managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity.

The new brand refresh represents an important step forward for Lenders One as it continues to grow in scale, influence, and market relevance. With L1 members originating approximately 20% of mortgages in the United States, the new identity reflects the strength of the Lenders One network and reinforces its commitment to helping independent mortgage lenders expand opportunities, strengthen their businesses, and compete more effectively in a changing market.

“For more than two decades, Lenders One has been built on a simple but powerful idea: independent lenders, banks, and credit unions are stronger when they work together,” said Rick Seehausen, President of Lenders One. “Our refreshed brand gives us a modern and compelling way to tell that story while reinforcing the value Lenders One delivers to members every day.”

Developed under the creative direction of Edgard Negron, Vice President of Marketing at Altisource, the brand refresh includes an updated visual identity, refined messaging, and was designed to reflect L1’s future while preserving its member-first foundation.

“The goal was to create a brand that feels current, confident, and connected to the needs of today’s independent mortgage lenders, while staying true to what makes Lenders One unique: its members and its shared commitment to helping lenders succeed,” said Negron.

As part of the launch, Lenders One will begin rolling out its updated identity across its communications, events, and member resources, including the debut of a completely redesigned website launching soon. The refreshed brand will also be featured at upcoming Lenders One events, where members will experience the updated positioning and visual identity firsthand.

About Lenders One

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and is dedicated to helping its members improve profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue, and sharing best practices. Lenders One members originate approximately 20% of the mortgages in the United States. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS). Learn more at www.lendersone.com.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at www.altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

Altisource

E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com

Altisource Press Contact:

Edgard Negron

Vice President of Marketing

E: Edgard.Negron@altisource.com

Lenders One Press Contact:

Krista K. Sabol

Director of Marketing

E: krista.sabol@lendersone.com