ITF Group Highlights High-Value Freight Protections as Cargo Theft Losses Top $725 Million Nationwide

HAZELWOOD, Mo., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group (“ITF”), a leader in 3PL supply chain logistics solutions, is countering that shift with security infrastructure built specifically for shippers of high-value freight. Cargo thieves are getting pickier, chasing fewer, higher-value shipments instead of opportunistic grabs, and electronics, pharmaceuticals, and luxury goods sit squarely in their sights.

The timing follows a sharp escalation in cargo theft. U.S. cargo theft losses surged 60% in 2025 to an estimated $725 million, and the average value of a stolen shipment climbed 36% to $273,990, according to Verisk CargoNet's 2025 Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis . Confirmed theft incidents also rose 18% year-over-year, even as total incident volume held roughly flat, evidence that criminal groups are targeting fewer, higher-value shipments rather than relying on opportunistic theft.

That shift has carried into 2026: Overhaul's Q1-2026 Cargo Theft Report found overall incidents down 6% from the same period last year, but deceptive pickup schemes, where criminals pose as legitimate carriers to intercept freight before it ever leaves the dock, jumped 31%. Electronics, food and beverages, and clothing and shoes were the most frequently targeted commodities in the quarter, per the report.

“Shippers moving electronics, pharmaceuticals, or luxury goods can’t treat security as an add-on. It has to be built into every handoff, from carrier vetting to final delivery,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO, ITF Group. “Freight fraud has also gotten more sophisticated, and a lot of it now happens without anyone touching the trailer, so our job is to close those gaps before a shipment is tendered, not after something goes missing.”

ITF is designed to protect against exactly this level of cargo theft. Trailers carrying sensitive freight run on the company's drop trailer network of more than 2,000 units, each equipped with dual visible-and-hidden GPS tracking, cargo sensors, and real-time door alerts. High-value loads can also be assigned armed escorts, covert route planning, and 24/7 monitoring.

ITF's approach also centers on maintaining an unbroken chain of custody. Every shipment moves through verified carrier onboarding, which includes confirming operating authority, insurance coverage, and safety history before a carrier is ever offered a load. ITF also limits high-value freight to its vetted, controlled carrier network rather than posting loads on public boards, and pairs that with electronic documentation, geofenced pickup and delivery locations, and time-stamped custody logs at every transfer point. The company has also deepened partnerships with CargoNet, MyCarrierPacket, and Highway to strengthen carrier vetting and fraud detection across its network.

The push comes as more shippers of sensitive goods look for logistics partners who can guarantee accountability at every stage of transit. Within 48 hours, ITF can position drop trailers anywhere in the U.S., giving shippers of time-sensitive, high-value freight the flexibility to preload on their own schedule while keeping cargo inside a monitored, closed network from pickup to delivery.

To learn more about ITF's high-value freight solutions, visit itfgroup.com/shipper .

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, ITF Group moves freight with precision and purpose. Its tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution so customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it's across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

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