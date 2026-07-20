Daré Bioscience Launches Nationwide Virtual Bus Tour Webinar Series to Showcase Commercial Strategy and Growth Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced the launch of its "Across the U.S." Virtual Bus Tour Webinar Series, a multi-event investor engagement initiative designed to provide shareholders with direct access to the Company's leadership and the opportunity to learn more about Daré's commercial strategy, product portfolio, growth opportunities and long-term vision.

Hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the live webinar series will feature corporate presentations, discussions surrounding the Company's women's health portfolio and commercialization strategy, updates on key business initiatives, and interactive question-and-answer sessions with investors. The events will also provide information about Daré's ongoing Regulation A offering and how eligible investors can participate.

"Maintaining an open dialogue with our shareholders and the broader investment community is a key priority for Daré," said Ms. Johnson. "This webinar series provides an opportunity to discuss our strategy, the significant unmet needs we are addressing in women's health, our commercial opportunities, and the progress we are making as we continue executing on our long-term growth plans. We look forward to engaging directly with investors and answering their questions throughout the series."

Schedule and Webcast Access Details

Investors are invited to register for and attend any of the upcoming live events in the "Across the U.S." Virtual Bus Tour Webinar Series:

West Coast Stop – Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time – Register here

– Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time – Register here Southern Stop – Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 AM Mountain Time – Register here

– Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 AM Mountain Time – Register here Midwest Stop – Tuesday, August 11 at 11:30 AM Central Time – Register here

– Tuesday, August 11 at 11:30 AM Central Time – Register here East Coast Stop – Wednesday, August 26 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time – Register here





Each webcast will include updated commentary on the Company's business and market opportunities, allowing investors to stay informed on Daré's continued progress. While each event is themed around a different regional "tour stop," all shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend any or all of the live sessions.

A replay of each webcast will be made available on the Presentations, Events & Webcasts page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com, and accessible for 90 days after the live webcast.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.