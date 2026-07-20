Fulginiti Law Highlights Taylor Farms Lettuce Recall in Latest Recall Field Report, Urges Consumers to Take Food Safety Warnings Seriously

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulginiti Law is highlighting the nationwide recall of Taylor Farms shredded iceberg lettuce in the latest edition of its Recall Field Report , the firm’s monthly public safety initiative designed to help consumers stay informed about significant product recalls that may pose risks to public health.

Taylor Farms has recalled shredded iceberg lettuce distributed to 27 states, including Pennsylvania, after the product was linked to potential contamination with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness often marked by prolonged diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

According to Taylor Farms, the affected lettuce was distributed between June 29 and July 16. The company has announced that it is actively removing the affected products from the marketplace, has suspended distribution of iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico to the United States, and is no longer receiving product from the implicated lot. Consumers who purchased the recalled lettuce are advised to throw it away immediately and not consume it.

“Food recalls are easy to overlook, especially when they involve products people buy every week,” said Ken Fulginiti , founder of Fulginiti Law. “But contaminated food can have serious consequences, particularly for children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems. These recalls deserve attention.”

The Taylor Farms recall affected products distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Fulginiti Law launched the Recall Field Report to help cut through the constant stream of product safety announcements by highlighting recalls that consumers are most likely to encounter in everyday life. Each monthly report focuses on significant recalls involving food, consumer products, vehicles, medical devices, children’s products, and other items that may present meaningful safety concerns.

“Most recalls receive only a brief burst of media attention before disappearing from the headlines,” Fulginiti added. “Our goal with the Recall Field Report is to keep these important safety issues visible and encourage people to check whether products in their homes may be affected.”

Consumers experiencing severe illness after consuming recalled food should seek appropriate medical care and preserve any remaining product or packaging whenever possible.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.