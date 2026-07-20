Xometry Releases Comprehensive Upgrades to Its AI Model Architecture

Xometry’s upgraded context-aware AI process recommender now analyzes industry application and material choices alongside part geometry, solving the "cold-start" problem for new accounts and driving automated recommendation acceptance to more than 85%.

A new generation of high-capacity cost models, trained on Xometry’s proprietary data insights, delivers approximately 15% improvement in CNC cost-prediction accuracy.

The new adaptive sourcing models leverage Xometry’s proprietary data to create a more efficient experience for supplier partners, delivering significant improvements in partner-matching and sourcing speed.





NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, today announced comprehensive upgrades to its AI model architecture, deploying a new generation of high-capacity, interconnected models that span the entire manufacturing journey. The upgrades leverage Xometry’s proprietary data insights across five critical dimensions: geometry, manufacturability, pricing, supplier capability, and production outcomes. The smarter the platform gets, the faster Xometry can turn complex engineering inputs into manufacturing decisions.

Smarter Process Recommendations From the First Upload

Xometry's upgraded context-aware AI process recommender understands a part's industry application – recognizing, for example, that an aerospace component likely calls for tighter tolerances and flight-grade alloys – along with its probable material and geometry, closing the gap for first-time customers who have no order history for the model to draw on. Buyers get a manufacturing recommendation when they upload a part, providing them with the optimal process from among 20 supported manufacturing techniques . Early feedback has been positive, with the AI recommendation being accepted by buyers more than 85% of the time – a marked improvement over the prior model, with the biggest gains among first-time customers.

A New Generation of Cost Models

The way Xometry prices custom jobs is evolving. Xometry's new generation of cost-prediction models prices each part based on the specific parameters required to manufacture it. The models consider a greater breadth and depth of inputs, including geometry, material, finish, and whether the part is a standalone part or one of several in a job. This granular input leads to more accurate pricing.

Starting with CNC machining , the new cost-prediction models are trained on Xometry’s proprietary data insights and understand the specific parameters each part requires, delivering an approximately 15% improvement in CNC cost-prediction accuracy, validated through live testing. The models predict a calibrated cost distribution for every CNC job, so Xometry can gauge and signal its confidence level before a quote is returned.

The company plans to extend the upgraded models to additional processes within Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine ® (IQE) , and to incorporate additional CNC materials directly into IQE. As new materials are added, the models will continue to improve, built on a broader set of historical custom material requests.

Faster Sourcing, Better-Fitting Jobs for Supplier Partners

The new adaptive sourcing models leverage Xometry’s proprietary supplier data layer to price each job dynamically, moving quickly on well-understood jobs. The new models also incorporate an upgraded job-partner suitability that scores every job against a supplier partner's machine characteristics – including dimensions of the machine and sub-process capabilities – in addition to quality history and on-time shipping record. This has significantly improved partner-matching. Rather than navigating a noisy board of broad job notifications, partners are presented with a curated flow of better-fitting opportunities. This combination of deep capability matching and responsive pricing leads to a stronger network overall.

“Across the millions of parts quoted through Xometry, our AI is constantly learning. Our new models move beyond treating that knowledge as separate skills, where one model recommends how to build something, another prices it, another finds who should build it. Now, they are an intelligence layer that gets sharper every time a part moves through it. That’s what makes Xometry the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing,” said Vaidy Raghavan, Chief Technology Officer at Xometry . “The data layers are what's actually deciding how a part gets made, what it costs, and who builds it. And the smarter that data gets, the more directly our customers feel it – more optimal recommendations, accurate pricing, better-fit suppliers – every time they upload a part.”

Learn more about Xometry .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead-time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com