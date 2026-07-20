CodeHunter CEO Ken Ammon to Present Session on “The Next Trust Boundary” at 2026 Cyber Security Summit DC

TYSONS, Va., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeHunter announced today that CEO Ken Ammon will present a session on why it's time to extend Zero Trust principles to code itself at the 2026 Cyber Risk Alliance Cyber Security Summit DC this week.





WHO: Ken Ammon, CEO of CodeHunter, is a veteran cybersecurity executive and former U.S. Air Force captain assigned to the National Security Agency. He has founded and led multiple cybersecurity companies, including OPAQ Networks, acquired by Fortinet; Xceedium, acquired by CA Technologies; and NetSec, acquired by MCI/Verizon Business.

WHAT: “The Next Trust Boundary” will examine how, for decades, security teams have relied on signals such as source, reputation, signatures, provenance, vulnerability data and post-execution detection to decide whether software should be trusted. Now, AI is challenging those assumptions with software being generated, assembled, modified and executed by machines at machine speed.

Ken will explore why security needs to move beyond software identity and toward applying Zero Trust principles to code to determine whether it should be trusted to execute based on its behavior and what it is capable of doing. He will cover:

How AI-generated code is moving faster than security teams can review it

Why trusted sources, signatures, SBOMs, and provenance still do not prove software is safe

Why detecting malware after it runs is often too late

How code execution is becoming the next major security control point

What CISOs should know about applying Zero Trust principles to code before it runs





WHEN: July 23, 2026

WHERE: 2026 Cyber Risk Alliance Cyber Security Summit DC. The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. McLean, Virginia. https://cybersecuritysummit.com/

AVAILABILITY:

Ken Ammon is available for interviews at the Cyber Security Summit DC and for one-on-one meetings at Black Hat USA.

About CodeHunter

CodeHunter provides Zero Trust for Code, enabling organizations to determine whether software should be trusted before it runs. Founded in 2021, with roots in U.S. government research labs, CodeHunter analyzes the behavior and intent of software artifacts prior to execution. This helps enterprises prevent malicious code from running, reduce alert overload, and automate security decisions across development pipelines, endpoints, and enterprise environments. The company focuses on organizations in regulated industries that require high assurance, operational resilience, and auditable security controls. For more information, visit www.codehunter.com .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for CodeHunter

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617 877 7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8f5def4-a7e1-4277-8856-7acaa228e696