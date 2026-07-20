Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) Investigation: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF).

What if I purchased Blue Owl Technology Finance securities?

If you purchased Blue Owl Technology Finance securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

The investigation results from concerns that Blue Owl Technology Finance may have made inaccurate statements regarding its financial statements, business operations, and prospects.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation focuses on recent reports alleging that Blue Owl Technology Finance’s investment adviser collected excessive fees by assigning artificially inflated values to certain assets, potentially breaching fiduciary duties under the Investment Company Act.

If you have information relevant to this investigation or wish to learn more about your legal rights, please contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com