UPPI Appoints Colin Spear as New President to Lead Next Phase of Growth at UPPI, LLC

SUWANEE, Ga., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPPI, LLC, an association of independent and university-based nuclear medicine pharmacies, today announced the appointment of Colin Spear as its new President, effective August 1, 2026.

In this role, Spear will provide strategic leadership for the organization, focusing on driving shareholder and affiliate value, strengthening vendor and strategic partner relationships, overseeing key financial and operational activities, and advancing UPPI's Group Purchasing Organization initiatives. He will also work closely with the Board and member organizations to accelerate growth opportunities in nuclear medicine, PET imaging, and theranostics.

Spear brings more than 13 years of progressive leadership experience in the radiopharmaceutical, nuclear medicine, PET imaging, and theranostics sectors. Most recently, he served as Area Sales Director, Eastern United States, for RLS Radiopharmacies, where he led commercial growth and market expansion initiatives across a broad multi-state region. Prior to that, he held national leadership positions including National Accounts Director, PET & Therapeutic Strategies, and Strategic Accounts Director, PET & Therapeutics.

Throughout his career, Spear has demonstrated a consistent ability to drive growth, build strategic partnerships, and execute complex business initiatives. He is widely recognized for his expertise in radiopharmaceutical operations, national account development, oncology partnerships, reimbursement strategy, and commercialization efforts. His industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and proven leadership experience position him well to guide UPPI through its next phase of growth and innovation.

“The radiopharmaceutical industry is entering a transformative era, and I am excited to lead this dynamic organization through its next chapter of growth,” said Colin Spear. “As we continue to push the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics, our focus remains on anticipating the evolving needs of hospitals, clinics, and patients while delivering innovative solutions that expand access and improve outcomes.

“Spear’s exceptional track record, industry expertise, and strategic vision make him the ideal leader for UPPI’s next chapter,” said Steve Mize, Chairman of the UPPI Board of Directors. “His deep understanding of the radiopharmacy marketplace and proven ability to build strong partnerships will help strengthen our organization and position UPPI for continued success.”

About UPPI, LLC

Established in 1998, UPPI has become a leader in traditional nuclear medicine and the rapidly growing theranostics radiopharmacy field. Representing more than 55 independent and institutional operating sites across the United States, UPPI provides its members with national purchasing strength and access to customizable local programs that advance the professionalism and growth of the industry. For more information, visit www.uppi.org.

Michelle Thompson

mthompson@uppi.org

678–895–6948

