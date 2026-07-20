Prodigy Launches $50,000 Giveaway to Help Teachers Clear their Lists this Back-to-School Season

Toronto, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every back-to-school season, teachers have to reach into their own pockets to stock their classrooms. That’s why Prodigy Education , a leader in game-based learning, is once again helping teachers ease that burden with a $50,000 giveaway for its biggest #ClearTheList campaign yet.





Each week until September 11, 25 teachers will receive a $250 Amazon gift card to help them cover classroom supply costs this back-to-school season. According to a recent survey, the average teacher spent $895 of their own money on school supplies last year — with one in five teachers now working a second job to supplement their income.





And on top of continuing to offer its game-based learning platform completely free to all educators, Prodigy is once again running a #ClearTheList campaign to further support teachers at their busiest and most expensive time of the year.





Entry for #ClearTheList is completely free, and can be completed in just a few simple steps:



Create your free teacher account at www.prodigygame.com (or log in if you already have a Prodigy teacher account). Create a new classroom (and archive your old one, if applicable) Add your students for the coming school year And that’s it — you’re entered!

Winners are drawn at random each Monday and will be notified via the email address linked to their Prodigy account. And the earlier they enter, the more chances they have to win.





Teachers can earn bonus entries by having five or more students use Prodigy in a class created after July 1, 2026, or by signing up for one of Prodigy’s back-to-school webinars before the giveaway ends.





“Every back-to-school season, teachers have to dip into their own pockets to ensure their classrooms are ready for the new school year,” said Kate Barker, VP of Marketing at Prodigy Education. “Teachers already give so much, which is why we’re back with our largest giveaway ever, offering $50,000 in gift cards to relieve some of that burden. We’re extremely aware of the financial challenges facing teachers and schools and are thrilled to support them with #ClearTheList, while also ensuring Prodigy’s award-winning, game-based learning platform continues to remain available at zero cost for all teachers, everywhere.”





Prodigy provides standards-aligned math and English content to millions of students, engaging them through fun and adaptive learning games to deliver intentional and purposeful practice. Prodigy is completely free for use by teachers, providing full access to a suite of teacher features, including reports to better understand student needs and deliver customized assessments so students can practice precisely what’s being taught in class.





Prodigy’s #ClearTheList giveaway is open to elementary school teachers, 18+, with a verified school attached in the United States (50 states + DC) or Canada (ODEF-recognized schools, excluding QC). A valid school email may be required to confirm school affiliation.





Follow Prodigy’s social media channels on Instagram and Facebook for details on #ClearTheList and to see our weekly winners. Visit https://www.prodigygame.com/clear-the-list for more information, rules, and terms and conditions.





About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every child in the world love learning, motivating more than 20 million students a year to practice standards-aligned math and English. Prodigy maximizes student engagement and is completely zero-cost for all educators. More than a million teachers use Prodigy as a free instructional tool which adapts to individual student needs while supporting differentiated instruction. Fun, motivating, and research-based, Prodigy is the EdTech platform students actually ask to use. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

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