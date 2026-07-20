Creatd Announces Major Vocal Updates: Verified-Human Publishing, Rebuilt Editor, and a Realigned Creator Economy

The updates strengthen Vocal, Creatd's majority-owned flagship asset.

Creatd is evaluating a capital markets transaction to spin out Vocal as a standalone entity, creating a clean balance sheet to raise capital and acquire platforms.

Vocal now exclusively features KYC-verified human content, rejecting AI submissions to stand out in a landscape increasingly saturated with synthetic media.

Read earnings have been realigned to Vocal+ members, improving the durability and unit economics of the business.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Vocal, has launched the most significant set of platform updates in years. The release rebuilds Vocal's writing experience, makes verified-human publishing the standard, and realigns the platform's creator economy around original human work. For shareholders, the significance is straightforward: the updates strengthen and differentiate Creatd's flagship operating asset at a moment when verified-human content is becoming scarce and increasingly valuable, and they advance the Company's broader reorganization, uplisting, and value-realization strategy.

Why this matters for Creatd shareholders

Vocal is an important part of Creatd’s portfolio and operating assets. These updates are intended to increase its value and defensibility.

Two forces are converging in the Company's favor. AI has collapsed the cost of running a content platform, allowing Vocal to operate at scale on a lean, automation-driven cost structure. At the same time, AI has flooded the open web with synthetic content, making verified-human work scarce and more valuable to readers, creators, and advertisers. By making verified-human publishing the standard and realigning earnings around original work, Vocal is positioned on the right side of that shift.

These updates are deliberately timed with the execution of Creatd’s larger capital markets strategy. In May 2026, Creatd announced a board-approved and shareholder-approved equity realignment where it increased its ownership of Vocal from approximately 20% to 51%, restoring Vocal as a majority-owned core asset. This past Friday, July 17th, Creatd filed a form S-1/A, and expects to have an effective registration statement by the end of July, fully reregistering it with the SEC. Further, Creatd’s first quarter 2026 financial results are publicly available , as well as two consecutive years of PCAOB-audited financials, under which Vocal is consolidated. With these audited financials already secured, Vocal is well-positioned for a seamless regulatory transition into a standalone publicly traded entity.

A path to value realization

Similar to its strategic execution of the $14 million sale of Flyte, Creatd is evaluating spinning Vocal out into a standalone entity with a clean balance sheet. This would give Vocal a dedicated capital structure to scale and compete as a category leader in the creator economy. Creatd has outlined an early-stage framework for a standalone Vocal valuation and a potential capital raise. This framework is theoretical and early-stage only, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed on these or any other terms, or at all.

"Vocal is Creatd's most valuable asset, and everything we announced today makes it stronger and more defensible," said Jeremy Frommer, Chief Executive Officer of Creatd. "We restored our majority ownership of Vocal, it is consolidated on our audited financials, and we are advancing toward a national-exchange uplisting. A better, verified-human product increases the value of that asset for our shareholders, and it supports the standalone framework we have outlined."

"The next era of the internet won't be defined by who can generate the most content. It will be defined by who can create trust at scale," said Justin Maury, Chief Executive Officer of Vocal. "As AI makes content abundant, authentic human creativity becomes scarce, and scarcity creates value. We've rebuilt Vocal around verified human publishing while using AI to build a smarter platform, accelerate innovation, and operate more efficiently. We believe the platforms that win will be the ones that use AI to amplify human creativity, not replace it."

About Vocal

Vocal is a creator publishing platform that gives writers and storytellers the tools, audience, and monetization to share their work and earn from it. As Creatd's majority-owned flagship asset, Vocal reaches a broad monthly audience across dozens of owned-and-operated communities and is committed to remaining a verified-human platform in an era of synthetic content.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) acquires, builds, and scales technology-driven businesses within a diversified portfolio, leveraging a shared services platform to accelerate growth and drive monetization. For more information, visit www.creatd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Creatd undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Creatd, Inc.

Investor Relations: ir@creatd.com

