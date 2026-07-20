TOMI Environmental and Carbonium Core Positioned To Play Key Role in The Onshoring of Essential Strategic Materials for Defense and Global Disinfection

FREDERICK, Md., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) (“TOMI”), the leader in decontamination equipment and services with its patented SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology, and Carbonium Core, Inc (“Carbonium”), a leader in transforming low-grade coal into ultra-high-purity graphite, today provided updates on Carbonium’s business. On June 29, 2026, TOMI and Carbonium announced the signing of a definitive agreement to complete a merger between the two companies.

In a few short years, the process of manufacturing nuclear grade graphite from coal in the U.S. is projected to provide Carbonium Core with a significant source of sales and revenue. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has focused on alternative uses of coal, particularly conversion into value added products such as high-purity graphite. This coal to graphite conversion exemplifies ORNL’s mission of transforming abundant domestic resources into strategic, high value materials through technological innovation.

The United States Department of Energy, through the former Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) Office, and the current Hydrocarbon and Geothermal Energy Office (HGEO) have been sponsoring ORNL’s Coal-to-Production projects to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities and create high-value applications for domestic coal resources. HGEO’s mission is to unleash the full potential of America’s hydrocarbon and geothermal resources to provide affordable, reliable, and secure energy.

Carbonium is developing technology intended to produce nuclear-grade graphite for 4th-generation nuclear reactors, including Small Module Reactors (SMRs), and it focuses on establishing secure, domestic supply chains by converting U.S. source carbon feed stock into ultra-pure graphite, through the licensing of ORNL’s technology. Early feasibility of the conversion process was proven in lab-scale settings that focused on methodology development, formulation screening, and small-scale experiments to shape the hypothesis and refine protocols.

After successful lab-scale discovery and early R&D, Carbonium has moved to pilot-scale testing to bridge the gap between R&D and production. The pilot office is currently located in Oneida, Tennessee and will be the location to test and validate the conversion process under realistic operating conditions. Carbonium is expected to produce higher volume, use modular or semi-automated systems, focus on reproducibility and process optimization, increasing regulatory and quality control requirements and stress test the process design and scale-up feasibility.

After a short pilot study, Carbonium plans to move to full-scale commercial production, which will include production of high-volume batches, high integration and automation, dedicated infrastructure and quality assurance systems, comprehensive regulatory, compliance, and minimal tolerance for any deviation of variability. Given that Carbonium is currently engaged in advanced discussions with representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy regarding potential collaboration related to its coal-to-graphite technology, its activities will be under the observation of Oak Ridge Nuclear lab and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The U.S. has historically relied on uranium and graphite imports from several nations, including Russia and China, respectively. Geopolitical tensions and subsequent legislative restrictions have halted some supplies, prompting a strategic shift toward domestic production of uranium kernels and nuclear grade graphite. These advanced fuel designs rely on high-purity graphite layers to encapsulate fuel particles, providing robust barriers that protect the environment and maintain reactor integrity. Carbonium’s ability to deliver graphite at 99.9% efficiency directly supports this national priority by enabling safer and more resilient domestic fuel cycles.

As global electricity demand accelerates—driven by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and electrification—safe nuclear power is positioned to become the backbone of reliable, carbon-free baseload energy. Advanced reactors require specialized materials to manage extreme temperatures and contain fission processes. Graphite plays a central role as both a neutron moderator and a protective coating in fuel forms, helping regulate core temperatures, prevent material degradation, and contain radioactive particles even under fault conditions.

Senator Ken Yager, from the State of Tennessee stated, “Carbonium Core’s decision to invest in East Tennessee is an exciting step forward for economic growth and future opportunity. This project represents supply chain innovation, job creation, and continued confidence in the strength of our workforce and communities. I am proud to welcome Carbonium Core to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the positive impact the industry will bring for years to come.”

Senator Jessie Seal, representing the 8th Senatorial District for the State of Tennessee stated, “I want to be among the first to welcome Carbonium Core to Tennessee, especially to the Cumberland Gap Region. This upcoming manufacturing unit is a major win for a local community. This development will bring many quality jobs, outstanding economic growth, and new opportunities for our communities. I would like to offer my full support to Carbonium Core and I look forward to working closely with them to ensure everyone’s long-term success.”

Dr Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions stated, “The synergies and economies of scale are the central motive for the merger and acquisition of Carbonium Core. The synergy to have production of graphene and lithium play a vital role in our ability to move forward on our plans to create worldwide ability for the disinfection of autogenous vehicles, robotic disinfection and drone production for biosecurity with our branded SteraMist product line. Our U.S. supply risks are very high for graphite, a critical raw material used in defense applications. Graphite is needed for fighter aircraft, battle tanks, submarines, artillery, ships, and ammunition, and Carbonium Core believes it will be able to fulfill those critical role material shortages with U.S. produced products. Both our companies are happy to be able to support the United States of America in bringing back manufacturing to the homeland in creating essential strategic materials for the defense and global disinfection of the world.”

About Carbonium Core

Carbonium Core, Inc. is a U.S.-based development company focused on the domestic manufacture of graphite and rare earth metals for advanced reactor, defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure markets. The company is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy that includes feedstock sourcing, purification, graphitization, shaping, and delivery of high-performance materials for next-generation energy applications.

For additional information, please visit https://carboniumcore.com or contact us at https://carboniumcore.com

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global provider of decontamination, disinfection, and environmental solutions. Following the completion of the Carbonium Core transaction, the combined company intends to pursue opportunities in advanced nuclear materials and critical infrastructure supply chains while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities across its existing businesses.

For additional information, please visit www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com

There can be no assurance that discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy will result in any agreement or other arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding trends in the U.S. nuclear energy industry; Carbonium’s ability to generate sales and revenues; merger between TOMI and Carbonium and benefits to TOMI shareholders; Carbonium’s business opportunities; industry forecast and growth expectation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as anticipates, intends, plans, believes, expects, may, will, and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including the ability to complete financing for the merger, the pace of advanced reactor deployment, the combined company's ability to develop and scale manufacturing capabilities, compliance with NASDAQ listing application, and competition, regulatory developments, and general economic and market conditions. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

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IMS Investor Relations

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